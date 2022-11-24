ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Muskogee Turnpike Narrows To 1 Lane Due To Crash

The northbound Muskogee Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane due to a crash, according to OTA. The crash happened between Coweta and Broken Arrow near mile marker five on Monday afternoon, OTA said. OTA recommends drivers avoid the area and find a different route until the scene is clear.
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police: Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

--- Tulsa Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl that was last seen Sunday morning. Police said Jamya Johnson was last seen at around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area near East 46th St. N. and North Trenton Ave. Johnson was wearing a white nightgown with a red collar...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest alleged burglary suspect, accomplices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested multiple people Saturday following a burglary at Freddie's Hamburgers on 11th Street near Memorial on Nov. 2. Three AR-15 style rifles, two shotguns, and a pistol were stolen from the restaurant. Security video helped officers identify the suspect as George Barrows. On...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

1 Killed In Glenpool Stabbing; Suspect Arrested

A man was killed in a stabbing overnight in Glenpool, according to authorities. Glenpool Police said this happened near East 138th Place and South Elm Street. Police said 29-year-old Roy Baker was found on the scene not breathing, then EMS worked to revive the victim. The 29-year-old victim was pronounced...
GLENPOOL, OK
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa

At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso

Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

TPD reminds people to not store guns in cars, shares gun storage tips

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is sharing gun storage tips as well as reminding people not to store guns in their cars. In a social media post, TPD said Tulsans reported about 40 guns a month were stolen from their cars. Half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half occurred while the car was unlocked.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
SKIATOOK, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy