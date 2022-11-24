Read full article on original website
OHP: Tow Truck Driver Killed While Loading Car In Wagoner County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a tow truck driver was killed while loading a car onto a wrecker over the weekend. According to troopers, 31-year-old John Mills from Muskogee was on the shoulder of Highway 69 near Wagoner on Saturday night when another car hit him. Troopers say the...
Driver Taken To Hospital After Train Strikes Car In Rogers County
Rogers County authorities said one person was taken the hospital after a train struck a car Sunday evening. Police were to called to the railroad tracks at S. 4110 Rd. near Sonic in Claremore just after 5 p.m. Police say they are investigating the crash as a suspected DUI after...
Police: Family Monopoly Game Leads To Arrest In Tulsa
Tulsa Police arrested a man Saturday night who they say chased family members down the street with a gun after a game of monopoly. Officers responded to a call near 4th and S. 89th East Ave. around 6:30 p.m. They say a family member was drinking and playing monopoly when...
News On 6
Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect
Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
News On 6
Muskogee Turnpike Narrows To 1 Lane Due To Crash
The northbound Muskogee Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane due to a crash, according to OTA. The crash happened between Coweta and Broken Arrow near mile marker five on Monday afternoon, OTA said. OTA recommends drivers avoid the area and find a different route until the scene is clear.
TPD: Stolen U-Haul Leads To Drug Trafficking Arrests In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said multiple people were arrested Friday night after officers found a stolen U-Haul pickup in a motel parking lot. Police said Jason Solis was in the driver's seat of the pickup in the Clarion Motel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial when officers found it. Solis told officers...
News On 6
Tulsa Police: Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Found Safe
--- Tulsa Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl that was last seen Sunday morning. Police said Jamya Johnson was last seen at around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area near East 46th St. N. and North Trenton Ave. Johnson was wearing a white nightgown with a red collar...
KTUL
Tulsa Restaurant Burglary Suspect Caught On Video; Multiple Arrested
A man was arrested after they were caught on video burglarizing a Tulsa restaurant earlier this month, according to Tulsa Police. Police said on Nov. 2, officers investigated a burglary at a restaurant near East 11th Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Three AR-15 style rifles, two shotguns and a...
KOKI FOX 23
News On 6
News On 6
1 Killed In Glenpool Stabbing; Suspect Arrested
A man was killed in a stabbing overnight in Glenpool, according to authorities. Glenpool Police said this happened near East 138th Place and South Elm Street. Police said 29-year-old Roy Baker was found on the scene not breathing, then EMS worked to revive the victim. The 29-year-old victim was pronounced...
KTUL
Mom arrested, accused of firing shot admitting she was upset she couldn't 'see her kids'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of firing shots at a home. Around 10 a.m. Friday, a caller reported shots fired near Pine and Peoria. The caller stated that Quinteisha Rice was driving a white Chevy Impala and fired a shot at them. Gilcrease Division...
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
sapulpatimes.com
Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa
At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
News On 6
Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso
Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be...
TPD reminds people to not store guns in cars, shares gun storage tips
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is sharing gun storage tips as well as reminding people not to store guns in their cars. In a social media post, TPD said Tulsans reported about 40 guns a month were stolen from their cars. Half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half occurred while the car was unlocked.
KOKI FOX 23
Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
Tulsa Police Search For Woman Responsible For Crash After Falling Out Of Moving Car
Police are looking for a woman who they say fell out of her Jeep just before it crashed into a pickup truck at a Tulsa gas station. According to police, the crash happened at a QuikTrip near East Admiral Place and South Yale Avenue on Tuesday. Police say the crash...
