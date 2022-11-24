Read full article on original website
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement agencies in Ouachita Parish are working to get illegal narcotic activities off the streets. The sweep operation began on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2022, but investigations into these activities started several months back, according to Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic stop lands Lincoln Parish woman in jail for possessing meth; West Monroe Police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a dark license plate cover. Police then made contact with the driver and advised him of the reason he was stopped. According to police, they […]
Notice of death — Nov. 24, 2022
Visitation: Friday 11/25/2022 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Family Gathering: Saturday 11/26/2022 2:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 11/26/2022 1:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Saturday 11/26/2022 at George Washington Carver Memorial Park. Martin Luther King Drive, Ruston. To report an issue or...
Union Parish traffic stop ends with driver hitting parked car and commercial building; suspect on the run
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at 5:15 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Bernice, La. According to deputies, the driver then allegedly sped away at a high-speed to Spearsville, La. During the chase, the vehicle […]
Wellness check lands West Monroe man behind bars; allegedly threatened to assault police en route to jail
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s […]
Metro Narcotics of Ouachita Parish Conducts Warrant Sweep
On November 9th and 10th, 2022 Metro Narcotics of Ouachita Parish, in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, began a sweep operation in Ouachita Parish to serve eighty-five arrest warrants. The warrants stemmed from a several months long investigation into illegal narcotic activity and other criminal activity in Ouachita Parish.
Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer. If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged […]
Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly […]
Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
Monroe Police Department respond to 911 hang-up call, leading to a Monroe man’s arrest
DISCLAIMER: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, at 7:04 AM, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Bon Aire Drive Apartments. When authorities arrived on the scene, the victim explained that her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Galen Galmore, broke into her home while […]
West Monroe man breaks into victim’s vehicle; charged with burglary
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, a citizen contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to report a complaint at her home on Larry Henry Road in West Monroe, La. The victim made the call due to a noise from what seemed to be a male screaming and yelling outside of her residence. […]
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Disturbance causes traffic on Desiard Street in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Heavy traffic has ensued on Desiard Street in Monroe near the Brookshire’s. At this time it is unclear the cause of the traffic. We’ll keep you updated once we receive more information.
Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two […]
Monroe man arrested for firing shots while intoxicated
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, the Monroe Police Department answered a shots fired call through ShotSpotter. The shots were reported to have been fired on South 7th Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they noticed a male, whom they later identified as James Earl Robinson. Robison was seen sitting in the […]
Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
Calhoun man arrested; allegedly possessed nearly 80 grams of Meth and Suboxone
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit arrived at a residence on Dianne Street in West Monroe, La. to serve an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Charles Alfred Strange III. As agents made contact with Strange, he was sitting in the […]
“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left […]
UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
