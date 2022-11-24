ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city

A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement agencies in Ouachita Parish are working to get illegal narcotic activities off the streets. The sweep operation began on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2022, but investigations into these activities started several months back, according to Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Notice of death — Nov. 24, 2022

Visitation: Friday 11/25/2022 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Family Gathering: Saturday 11/26/2022 2:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 11/26/2022 1:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Saturday 11/26/2022 at George Washington Carver Memorial Park. Martin Luther King Drive, Ruston. To report an issue or...
Union Parish traffic stop ends with driver hitting parked car and commercial building; suspect on the run

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at 5:15 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Bernice, La. According to deputies, the driver then allegedly sped away at a high-speed to Spearsville, La. During the chase, the vehicle […]
Wellness check lands West Monroe man behind bars; allegedly threatened to assault police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s […]
Metro Narcotics of Ouachita Parish Conducts Warrant Sweep

On November 9th and 10th, 2022 Metro Narcotics of Ouachita Parish, in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, began a sweep operation in Ouachita Parish to serve eighty-five arrest warrants. The warrants stemmed from a several months long investigation into illegal narcotic activity and other criminal activity in Ouachita Parish.
Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer. If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged […]
Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two […]
Monroe man arrested for firing shots while intoxicated

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, the Monroe Police Department answered a shots fired call through ShotSpotter. The shots were reported to have been fired on South 7th Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they noticed a male, whom they later identified as James Earl Robinson. Robison was seen sitting in the […]
Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left […]
UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
