ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

ULM releases baseball schedule for 2023; 31 home games at Lou St. Amant Field

By Chris Demirdjian
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsWnx_0jLsbFSL00

MONROE, La. – The ULM baseball team is slated to play 31 games at Lou St. Amant Field in the 2023 season. The full 56-game schedule was released by head coach Michael Federico Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m really excited to have over 30 home games on the schedule,” Federico said. “With the new members of the Sun Belt Conference, it is exciting to be a part of this great conference. This new group of players had a great fall and I’m excited to see the product we have compete and represent ULM in 2023.”

The Warhawks will play three of four non-conference weekends at The Lou, starting with a season-opening series against Bradley on Feb. 17-19. After a double mid-week set at Mississippi State on Feb. 21-22, ULM entertains SIUE from Feb. 24-26. The opening month concludes with a visit from Grambling on Feb. 28.

March opens with ULM on the road for a non-conference series at Incarnate Word from March 3-5, marking the first-ever meeting between ULM and UIW. The Warhawks then play nine of the next 10 games at The Lou, starting with mid-week games against Memphis and Northwestern State on March 7-8. Nicholls comes to Monroe on March 10-12. After a trip to Natchitoches to play NSU on March 14, Old Dominion visits ULM to open Sun Belt Conference play on March 17-19. The home-heavy stretch concludes on March 21 when I-20 foe Louisiana Tech comes to The Lou. March wraps up with four straight road games, with a SBC series at Troy on March 24-26 and a mid-week game at Central Arkansas on March 28, before the start of another SBC series with Marshall in Monroe on March 31.

The Marshall series wraps up on April 1-2. Former Sun Belt Conference foe Little Rock comes to ULM on April 4. The Warhawks then climb the mountain to take on App State on April 6-8 in Boone, North Carolina. After a quick jaunt to Ruston to face Louisiana Tech on April 12, South Alabama visits The Lou April 14-16 in SBC play. ULM plays four consecutive games in Arkansas starting with a return trip to Little Rock on April 19 before taking on Arkansas State in a SBC series from April 21-23 in Jonesboro. SFA comes to Monroe on April 25 before the Warhawks wrap up the month with a conference series at Georgia Southern from April 28-30.

ULM plays seven of its final 11 games at The Lou in May, starting with Alcorn on May 3 and the Ragin’ Cajuns from May 5-7. The Warhawks return the trip to SFA on May 10 before entertaining SBC newcomer Southern Miss to wrap up the home schedule on May 12-14. The regular season concludes with a three-game series at defending SBC regular-season champion Texas State May 18-20.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship is set to return to Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama, on May 23-28.

Warhawk baseball season ticket sales are set to begin Dec. 1 at the ULM Ticket Office in Fant-Ewing Coliseum, by calling 318-342-HAWK or going online at ULMWarhawks.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Southern Miss’ Frank Gore, Jr. rushes for 203 yards, Warhawks held to 28 yards on the ground in, 20-10, season ending loss to Southern Miss

By: Paul Letlow/ULM Athletics MONROE, La. – ULM hung around into the final quarter, but Southern Miss had the finishing touch Saturday at Malone Stadium. On a wet and dreary day, the Golden Eagles achieved bowl eligibility with a 20-10 win over the Warhawks in ULM’s season finale. “We’re in every game,” ULM coach Terry Bowden said. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Southern scores 20 unanswered in final quarter to defeat Grambling for fourth time in five years in Bayou Classic

By: Brian Howard/Grambling Athletics NEW ORLEANS | The Grambling State University football team dominated the first half, but turnovers led to 20 Southern points as the Jaguars pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) rivalry […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: West Monroe Minute

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Staci Mitchell joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the upcoming holiday events starting this week in West Monroe. For more information on the upcoming holiday events, watch the video above.
WEST MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene. Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58. Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST. Neville stars led team to second round playoff win over East...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe restaurant hosted its 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive Saturday afternoon. Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices and Regymen Fitness to collect bikes from the community at the restaurant from 12 p.m. - 3p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022. Event...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city

A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
RUSTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

2022 Christmas Events in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas Day coming soon, viewers will have a chance to attend Christmas events in the ArkLaMiss area. For details about the events, be sure to take a look at the table below. DateTimeEventLocation. November 17, 20225 PM – 8 PMChampagne StrollDowntown West Monroe...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy