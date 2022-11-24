ULM releases baseball schedule for 2023; 31 home games at Lou St. Amant Field

MONROE, La. – The ULM baseball team is slated to play 31 games at Lou St. Amant Field in the 2023 season. The full 56-game schedule was released by head coach Michael Federico Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m really excited to have over 30 home games on the schedule,” Federico said. “With the new members of the Sun Belt Conference, it is exciting to be a part of this great conference. This new group of players had a great fall and I’m excited to see the product we have compete and represent ULM in 2023.”

The Warhawks will play three of four non-conference weekends at The Lou, starting with a season-opening series against Bradley on Feb. 17-19. After a double mid-week set at Mississippi State on Feb. 21-22, ULM entertains SIUE from Feb. 24-26. The opening month concludes with a visit from Grambling on Feb. 28.

March opens with ULM on the road for a non-conference series at Incarnate Word from March 3-5, marking the first-ever meeting between ULM and UIW. The Warhawks then play nine of the next 10 games at The Lou, starting with mid-week games against Memphis and Northwestern State on March 7-8. Nicholls comes to Monroe on March 10-12. After a trip to Natchitoches to play NSU on March 14, Old Dominion visits ULM to open Sun Belt Conference play on March 17-19. The home-heavy stretch concludes on March 21 when I-20 foe Louisiana Tech comes to The Lou. March wraps up with four straight road games, with a SBC series at Troy on March 24-26 and a mid-week game at Central Arkansas on March 28, before the start of another SBC series with Marshall in Monroe on March 31.

The Marshall series wraps up on April 1-2. Former Sun Belt Conference foe Little Rock comes to ULM on April 4. The Warhawks then climb the mountain to take on App State on April 6-8 in Boone, North Carolina. After a quick jaunt to Ruston to face Louisiana Tech on April 12, South Alabama visits The Lou April 14-16 in SBC play. ULM plays four consecutive games in Arkansas starting with a return trip to Little Rock on April 19 before taking on Arkansas State in a SBC series from April 21-23 in Jonesboro. SFA comes to Monroe on April 25 before the Warhawks wrap up the month with a conference series at Georgia Southern from April 28-30.

ULM plays seven of its final 11 games at The Lou in May, starting with Alcorn on May 3 and the Ragin’ Cajuns from May 5-7. The Warhawks return the trip to SFA on May 10 before entertaining SBC newcomer Southern Miss to wrap up the home schedule on May 12-14. The regular season concludes with a three-game series at defending SBC regular-season champion Texas State May 18-20.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship is set to return to Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama, on May 23-28.

Warhawk baseball season ticket sales are set to begin Dec. 1 at the ULM Ticket Office in Fant-Ewing Coliseum, by calling 318-342-HAWK or going online at ULMWarhawks.com.