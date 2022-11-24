ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Bleacher Report

Hugh Freeze, Auburn Agree to Reported 6-Year, $39M Contract as Head Coach

Liberty football head coach Hugh Freeze is returning to the SEC. The Auburn Tigers announced Monday they had hired Freeze as the 31st head coach in the football program's history. ESPN's Chris Low previously reported a deal was done. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Freeze's deal will be for six years...
AUBURN, AL
Bleacher Report

Deion Sanders Confirms Rumors of Being Offered Colorado HC Job

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed Colorado made him an offer as they search for a new coach. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Saturday the Buffaloes had made formal overtures to Sanders, who described the report as "true" on Monday. However, he didn't say whether he accepted the offer or intends to stay at Jackson State.
BOULDER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 12: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games

In Week 12, quarterbacks took center stage in the early kickoffs, but a running back stole the show in the second wave of NFL games on Sunday. Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport took a deep dive into the New York Jets' 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears and how Mike White elevated Gang Green's offense. For now, we'll examine the impact of the Jets' victory on quarterback Zach Wilson's future, whom the team benched this week.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 12 SNF

With another week of the NFL regular season in the books for many teams, the playoff picture looks a lot like it did before. Week 12 did at least see the first team eliminated from division contention. The Minnesota Vikings' 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving shut the door on the Chicago Bears claiming an NFC North title.
Bleacher Report

Rams' Allen Robinson II to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury, Out for Season

The injury problems continue for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters wide receiver Allen Robinson II will miss the rest of the season because he needs foot surgery. Robinson was inactive for Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles...
KANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
Bleacher Report

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

With the two prime-time games still to come, Week 12 has delivered us a compelling slate of games, including a Thanksgiving treat from the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night and two one-point games Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers squeaking by the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
Bleacher Report

Report: Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Determined to Return to NBA

Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas reportedly don't want to call it quits on their NBA careers just yet. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that all three are "determined to keep searching for their next NBA opportunity irrespective of any overseas interest." Stein noted teams in Taiwan would love if that trio followed Dwight Howard to play in the country, but the veterans haven't ruled out joining an NBA team down the stretch.
Bleacher Report

Penn State's Olu Fashanu to Return for Senior Season, Opts Against 2023 NFL Draft

One of this year's top NFL draft prospects reportedly will not turn pro in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu will not enter the NFL draft and instead will return to return to school for his senior season. In B/R's NFL draft big board, Fashanu was ranked as the top offensive lineman and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bleacher Report

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Caught on Video Fighting Man Outside of Store

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reportedly was involved in an altercation that resulted in him punching a person outside of a CVS in Los Angeles. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation, but a second man began harassing and heckling the fan he was speaking with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the second man "threatened to beat up the men outside."
LOS ANGELES, CA

