Bleacher Report
Report: Michigan QB Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal; Played in 3 Games This Year
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara reportedly plans to transfer for his final years of eligibility. Max Olson of The Athletic reported McNamara will play as a graduate transfer during the 2023 season. He was the Wolverines' primary starting quarterback in 2021 but lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this season. A...
Bleacher Report
Melvin Gordon III Signs Chiefs Practice-Squad Contract After Broncos Exit
Running back Melvin Gordon III is remaining in the AFC West. Gordon told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he will be signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after being waived by the Denver Broncos earlier this month. Gordon told Mike Klis of 9News that he will be joining the practice squad.
Bleacher Report
Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell Hired By Wisconsin to Replace Paul Chryst as Football HC
The Wisconsin Badgers are making Luke Fickell their next head football coach, announcing his hiring on Sunday. The news doesn't come as a major surprise. Earlier on Sunday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Badgers had targeted the former Cincinnati head honcho to take over as head coach. Former head coach...
Bleacher Report
Hugh Freeze, Auburn Agree to Reported 6-Year, $39M Contract as Head Coach
Liberty football head coach Hugh Freeze is returning to the SEC. The Auburn Tigers announced Monday they had hired Freeze as the 31st head coach in the football program's history. ESPN's Chris Low previously reported a deal was done. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Freeze's deal will be for six years...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bears' Darnell Mooney Likely Needs Season-Ending Surgery for Ankle Injury
The Chicago Bears suffered a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday that pushed their losing streak to five games, but the team also suffered an injury to a key offensive player. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney "likely needs season-ending surgery to...
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Rips Commanders' Sean Taylor Tribute; Star 'Deserved a Statue'
Robert Griffin III was among those criticizing the memorial the Washington Commanders unveiled Sunday to honor Sean Taylor. Griffin, who spent three seasons with the Commanders, said the two-time Pro Bowler deserved to have a statue:. Taylor died in November 2007 after he was shot in the leg in the...
Steelers rule out Najee Harris with abdominal injury
Najee Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's game against the Colts due to an abdominal injury.
Bleacher Report
Ohio State 'Without a Doubt' Deserves CFP Bid After Michigan Loss, Kevin Warren Says
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is making his pitch to the College Football Playoff selection committee for Ohio State in the wake of the Buckeyes' 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday. Speaking to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Warren said "without a doubt" the Big Ten should have two teams in the...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders Confirms Rumors of Being Offered Colorado HC Job
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed Colorado made him an offer as they search for a new coach. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Saturday the Buffaloes had made formal overtures to Sanders, who described the report as "true" on Monday. However, he didn't say whether he accepted the offer or intends to stay at Jackson State.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Out 6-8 Weeks After Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL
The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell once again, as he reportedly suffered a similar injury that caused him to miss eight weeks earlier this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell will miss the next six to eight weeks due to an MCL sprain that...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 12: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games
In Week 12, quarterbacks took center stage in the early kickoffs, but a running back stole the show in the second wave of NFL games on Sunday. Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport took a deep dive into the New York Jets' 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears and how Mike White elevated Gang Green's offense. For now, we'll examine the impact of the Jets' victory on quarterback Zach Wilson's future, whom the team benched this week.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 12 SNF
With another week of the NFL regular season in the books for many teams, the playoff picture looks a lot like it did before. Week 12 did at least see the first team eliminated from division contention. The Minnesota Vikings' 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving shut the door on the Chicago Bears claiming an NFC North title.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Allen Robinson II to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury, Out for Season
The injury problems continue for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters wide receiver Allen Robinson II will miss the rest of the season because he needs foot surgery. Robinson was inactive for Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position
With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
Bleacher Report
Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
With the two prime-time games still to come, Week 12 has delivered us a compelling slate of games, including a Thanksgiving treat from the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night and two one-point games Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers squeaking by the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says He Expects to Play for Packers vs. Bears Despite Rib Injury
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers told reporters he's expecting to play in next weekend's game after exiting Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury. Rodgers left the game in the third quarter. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Rodgers underwent X-rays at Lincoln Financial Field, and...
Bleacher Report
Police: Odell Beckham Jr. Removed from Airplane over Fear He 'Was Seriously Ill'
Darryl Slater of NJ.com and Andy Slater of Fox Sports 960 reported that NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. SLATER SCOOP: Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday.<br><br>Flight crew said the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Determined to Return to NBA
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas reportedly don't want to call it quits on their NBA careers just yet. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that all three are "determined to keep searching for their next NBA opportunity irrespective of any overseas interest." Stein noted teams in Taiwan would love if that trio followed Dwight Howard to play in the country, but the veterans haven't ruled out joining an NBA team down the stretch.
Bleacher Report
Penn State's Olu Fashanu to Return for Senior Season, Opts Against 2023 NFL Draft
One of this year's top NFL draft prospects reportedly will not turn pro in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu will not enter the NFL draft and instead will return to return to school for his senior season. In B/R's NFL draft big board, Fashanu was ranked as the top offensive lineman and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Bleacher Report
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Caught on Video Fighting Man Outside of Store
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reportedly was involved in an altercation that resulted in him punching a person outside of a CVS in Los Angeles. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation, but a second man began harassing and heckling the fan he was speaking with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the second man "threatened to beat up the men outside."
