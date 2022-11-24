ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MN

willmarradio.com

Man Involved In Prior Lake Police Standoff Facing Charges

(Prior Lake, MN) -- A man involved in a standoff with Prior Lake police is facing charges. Police say the 31-year-old suspect fired shots from inside a home where he was holed up Friday. He was taken into custody after an eight hour standoff with police and faces numerous charges. The man was already wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary and fleeing police in a vehicle.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
RED WING, MN
winonaradio.com

Formal Charges Pending for Stockton Man

(KWNO)-On Sunday, November 27th, at 2:28 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the city of Stockton noticed a vehicle in the Tiger Lily Tattoo and Piercing parking lot on the 8100 block of E. Main St. with a person slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was running. The deputy...
STOCKTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle who led officers on 2 chases

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for a stolen vehicle after it led police on two pursuits Saturday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle on northbound Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.Deputies say they lost sight of the car, which was allegedly stolen at knife-point on Wednesday, as it entered the area of Interstate 94.Officers with the SPPD located the vehicle at Lawson Avenue and Arcade Street. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, resulting in another pursuit.The chase ended due to excessive speed by the stolen vehicle, police say.The car was last seen in Maplewood at Beam Avenue and Highway 61.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Driver arrested after police chase, crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in Woodbury was arrested Friday afternoon for fleeing police and crashing into another vehicle, leaving two people injured, according to law enforcement. The Woodbury Police Department said at 1:23 p.m., officers initiated a pursuit after locating a car that ran from State Patrol...
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

Fleeing suspect crashes into vehicle in Woodbury, 2 injured

Two people were injured and another person is in custody after a police pursuit in Woodbury ended with a crash Friday afternoon. Just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Woodbury Police Department officers attempted to stop a driver that had fled State Patrol the night before. Police attempted to box the vehicle in, but the driver took off westbound on Interstate 94.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man steals car with infant inside in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. – Police in Stillwater are searching for a man who stole a car with an infant inside Wednesday.Investigators say it happened at about 9 a.m. on the 1400 block of Lydia Circle.  The man then ditched the car and the unharmed child behind a business a few minutes later.Police say the suspect "is not considered dangerous," and they are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 911, or 651-351-4918.
STILLWATER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Update: Elderly Pedestrian Struck by Pickup in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released more information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Silver Lake last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday a pick-up driven by a 37-year-old Rochester man was stopped in the westbound lane of 14th St. Northeast waiting to make a right turn onto northbound Broadway Ave. The driver told officers he looked both ways then proceeded to begin the right hand turn when he struck a pedestrian, described as an 81-year-old man, in the crosswalk.
ROCHESTER, MN
KNOX News Radio

MN murder suspect arrested in OK

A suspect in a Bloomington (MN) murder has been arrested. Bloomington police say 47-year-old Aaron Le of Texas was arrested at 12:30 AM Thursday in Oklahoma. Le is a suspect in a Wednesday shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington, in which a 49-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old server was wounded multiple times, according to police, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man crashes, arrested after leading police on pursuit in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. -- A man is under arrest after he led police on a pursuit that ended in a car crash Friday afternoon.Police say officers located a vehicle that fled from State Patrol the night before, shortly before 1:30 p.m., and attempted to box the vehicle. The suspect fled, heading westbound on Interstate 94.Officers attempted a PIT maneuver but were unsuccessful. Police discontinued the chase when it continued north onto White Bear Avenue. Officers say they saw the vehicle crash into another a few blocks ahead of them.Two people in the other vehicle were injured and were taken to Regions Hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.Officers found methamphetamine, other narcotics, a handgun and ammunition on the suspect and in his vehicle, police say.The suspect was taken into custody by police and had an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections.WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
WOODBURY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Sale Charge Against Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arraigned on felony drug charges in Olmsted County Court Tuesday. 42-year-old Terry Ohm has been charged with felony second-degree drug sales, felony third-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The criminal complaint says a Rochester police officer pulled over a vehicle Ohm was driving in the 2700 block of 22nd St. southeast for having a headlight out around 9:18 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Robbery of Menards

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 6 1/2 in prison for an early morning armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on September 27, 2021, 61-year-old Cornelius Graham of Kansas City, Kansas, went to the Menards store in West St. Paul and hid inside the store until it closed. Early on the morning of September 28, 2021, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

