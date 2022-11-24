For Tims guests who are craving a savoury snack or a side to complement their lunch or dinner there’s something new on the Tim Hortons menu that’s baking fresh throughout the day at restaurants across Canada. The new Anytime Snackers (Tim Hortons Savoury Pastry) are buttery and flaky on the outside, packed with a delicious creamy filling, and available in two flavours, Jalapeno or Herb & Garlic.

1 DAY AGO