wpde.com
Florence man missing after being released from detention center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing man that was last seen after being released from the Florence County Detention Center in October. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said Derek Thomas Googe, 52 was released on Oct. 25, 2022. He is described as 5 foot...
wpde.com
More than a dozen officers investigating false, prank calls at Walmart stores in Pee Dee
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — More than a dozen officers investigated a prank and false calls at Walmart stores in Bennettsville and Florence. Bennettsville police had their entire night shift respond to the incident Friday night of a person inside a bathroom at Walmart with a gun, which turned out to be a prank.
37-year-old woman’s body found on Johnson Street following shooting in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of a home on Johnson Street. The victim’s […]
wpde.com
Body found in driveway of Lake City home; Shooting investigation underway: Coroner
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials are investigating a shooting after a body was found in the driveway of a Lake City home Monday morning. The woman was discovered on Johnson Street, according to Chief Joseph "Jody" Cooper. The victim has now been identified as Latoya Patrice Sparks, 37,...
WIS-TV
Arrest warrant issued in Sumter County kidnapping case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant has been issued in the search for a missing child. Investigators said in Sept. Jessica Peebles took her biological child in violation of visitation rights and against a court order. Peebles is believed to be in the Sumter area and not speaking with the lawful guardian.
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
wpde.com
Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
Deputies searching for missing child after mother found dead in South Carolina home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl after her mother was found dead. According to OCSO, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving day to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother — who […]
WIS-TV
Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11. 25-year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to...
wpde.com
19-year-old reported missing, last seen in Hartsville
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies would like the public's help in locating a missing teen. Jasmine Beard, 19, has been reported missing by family members. Beard was last seen in the Nandina St. area of Hartsville. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to...
Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WMBF
Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies looking for man involved in Cici’s Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation at Sandhill’s Cici’s Pizza. Deputies say they are looking for the man after a woman was injured at the restaurant on Fashion...
wpde.com
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
17-year-old reported missing in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Officers say Jay'la Clark of Lexington was last seen on Wednesday morning at River Bluff Road on Corley Mill Road in Lexington. Officers have not said where they think she may be but they did mention they thought she was a runaway.
WJCL
South Carolina woman eating lunch with husband killed when car drives into restaurant
A South Carolina woman eating lunch with her husband inside a Wendy's restaurant died after being hit by a car that drove into the restaurant. Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville, was hit at the Lee County restaurant on Tuesday, according to the Lee County coroner. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Smith...
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies 50-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car on Tuesday. Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant, was walking on Redbank Road in Goose Creek when he was hit by a car, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
Woman, 21, identified as victim in deadly Goose Creek shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate after a woman, later identified as Tamara Glover, was shot and killed in Goose Creek on Friday. Glover died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The […]
Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ridgeville Police Chief Quinton Joyner spent the afternoon frying turkeys for members of the community who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. And he made sure the grieving family of slain University of Virginia athlete Lavel Davis Jr. also received a special meal and a ‘thank you’ ahead of the […]
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
