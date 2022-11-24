Read full article on original website
‘Woman King’ Leads Big-Budget Shoots in South Africa as Country Sees Production Boom
A host of big-budget studio productions, including Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible 7” and Viola Davis’ historical epic “The Woman King,” has given a boost to South Africa’s locations industry, with Netflix’s live-action series “One Piece” — based on the iconic Japanese manga — boasting the country’s biggest production budget to date.
Gotham Awards 2022: Winners List (Updating Live)
The 32nd annual Gotham Awards is underway (watch it live here) the celebration that marks the official start of awards season and is often strong indicator of films and series are poised for continued success. The event, which is hosted at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street, will see performer tributes...
‘Wednesday’ Showrunners Break Down Finale Twists, Tease Tyler’s Return and Reveal Season 2 Plans
Wednesday Addams cracked the case. Everyone’s favorite macabre teen made her triumphant return to screens in “Wednesday,” produced by Tim Burton, facing her toughest battle of all: high school at Nevermore Academy. More from Variety. The title character, played by Jenna Ortega, spends the majority of the...
Nick Holly, Manager and Co-Creator of ‘Sons & Daughters,’ Dies at 51
Nick Holly, a manager, writer and producer who co-created the ABC comedy series “Sons & Daughters,” died Nov. 21 of cancer in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, N.Y., Holly played lacrosse at Rutgers U., then moved to Hollywood where he got his start in the business in the CAA mailroom. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company Epiphany Alliance. In 2006, he teamed with his client Fred Goss to create the half-hour comedy “Sons & Daughters,” produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. He also managed a slate of writers for film, television, and Broadway, including Nell Benjamin, Matthew Flanagan, David McHugh, and Larry O’Keefe.
‘Chicago Med’ Producers Reveal What Happens To Ethan Choi After Brian Tee’s Exit
Brian Tee, who plays Ethan Choi on Chicago Med, is leaving the show after 8 seasons on the NBC drama. His last appearance will be him tying the knot to April Sexton, played by Yaya DaCosta, and executive producers of the show are revealing what will happen to the couple after Tee’s exit. “They’re starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago,” co-showrunner Andrew Schneider told People about the fate of Ethan and April. Schneider said that Ethan and April would “remain in town” which leaves the door open for Tee to...
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
Nigeria Plans for the Future With New Studio Spaces as Hollywood Investment Grows
To kick off their continent-wide promotional tour ahead of the African release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta and Winston Duke touched down in Lagos, Nigeria on Nov. 6. The splashy premiere was just the...
Larry Mullen Jr. Says U2 Tour Is Not Likely for 2023, as He Faces Surgery
Anyone hoping that 2023 will bring a tour from U2, which last hit the road in 2019, may be in for some disappointment. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. says in a new interview that if U2 did tour next year, it would be without him, as he faces surgery that he expects to take him out of commission for a while.
James McAvoy Says His ‘X-Men’ Movies ‘Didn’t Take Advantage‘ of Xavier and Magneto’s Relationship: ‘My Biggest Criticism’
James McAvoy said in a new GQ UK profile that his “X-Men” movies did not take full advantage of the relationship between Charles Xavier and Magneto. The “Atonement” and “Split” actor starred as Xavier in four “X-Men” films, starting with 2011’s “X-Men: First Class” and continuing through “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), “X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and “Dark Phoenix” (2019). Michael Fassbender starred as Magento.
