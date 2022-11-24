A 79-year-old driver is being charged after allegedly driving on the wrong side of Interstate 95 early Monday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. New Hampshire State Police began getting calls of a wrong-way driver on I-95 just after 1 a.m. Monday, and troopers were able to find the car thanks to information from concerned drivers, the news release said. The ordeal happened in the Seabrook and Hampton areas.

