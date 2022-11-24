ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

YAHOO!

Exeter police issue arrest warrant in Shell gas station armed robbery

EXETER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the five suspects allegedly involved in last month’s armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, faces a felony-level robbery charge in connection with the hold-up that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at the store located at 72 Main St.
EXETER, NH
nbcboston.com

Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
TEWKSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Downtown Crossing MBTA Station

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute

The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station

Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man accused in Brookline shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder

NASHUA, N.H. — A Manchester man who allegedly shot another man Wednesday morning in Brookline plead not guilty to attempted murder. Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, was arraigned virtually Friday in connection to the shooting that injured a man Wednesday. Gagnon was charged with attempted murder, according to the...
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

2 people found dead near Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead near the Forest Hills MBTA station. Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area early Sunday morning. Transit police say a preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were overdoses. Foul play is not suspected. This is a developing news...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

NH Man's Death Ruled Homicide By Blunt Force Trauma

Authorities say an 83-year-old man who was found dead in his Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, home on Wednesday died from a blunt force head injury, not from having been shot as police originally believed. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Lyndeborough Police...
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
iheart.com

Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early Sunday morning, police officers and first responders swarmed a scene near the Forest Hills Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Station after two bodies were discovered. MBTA Transit Police told WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that two men were pronounced dead on scene. Officials say they...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New Hampshire State Troopers Stop Wrong-Way Driver on I-95

A 79-year-old driver is being charged after allegedly driving on the wrong side of Interstate 95 early Monday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. New Hampshire State Police began getting calls of a wrong-way driver on I-95 just after 1 a.m. Monday, and troopers were able to find the car thanks to information from concerned drivers, the news release said. The ordeal happened in the Seabrook and Hampton areas.
HAMPTON, NH
WCVB

Arrest made after man slashed in face inside South Station

BOSTON — Police were investigating after a man was slashed in the face inside of Boston's South Station around daybreak on Friday. Transit Police officers responded to the MBTA's South Station Commuter Rail Lobby around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report about an assault in progress. When officers arrived,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
LYNN, MA

