Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
How to Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Event That Was Once Illegal!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
Related
YAHOO!
Exeter police issue arrest warrant in Shell gas station armed robbery
EXETER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the five suspects allegedly involved in last month’s armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, faces a felony-level robbery charge in connection with the hold-up that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at the store located at 72 Main St.
nbcboston.com
Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed in Hand During Thanksgiving Eve Bar Dispute in Manchester, NH
A man was allegedly stabbed in the hand during a dispute at a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, over Thanksgiving weekend. Manchester police said they responded to Catholic Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police said they found a man...
nbcboston.com
Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Downtown Crossing MBTA Station
Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
NECN
No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute
The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
NECN
1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
WMUR.com
Roughly $4k worth of drugs found after domestic assault arrest in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Around $4,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl were found after a domestic assault arrest in Portsmouth, according to police. Portsmouth police said on Monday, officers were dispatched to a home for a possible domestic assault. After interviewing the victim outside the home, officers had probable cause...
Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station
Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
WMUR.com
Man accused in Brookline shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder
NASHUA, N.H. — A Manchester man who allegedly shot another man Wednesday morning in Brookline plead not guilty to attempted murder. Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, was arraigned virtually Friday in connection to the shooting that injured a man Wednesday. Gagnon was charged with attempted murder, according to the...
whdh.com
2 people found dead near Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead near the Forest Hills MBTA station. Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area early Sunday morning. Transit police say a preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were overdoses. Foul play is not suspected. This is a developing news...
NECN
NH Man's Death Ruled Homicide By Blunt Force Trauma
Authorities say an 83-year-old man who was found dead in his Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, home on Wednesday died from a blunt force head injury, not from having been shot as police originally believed. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Lyndeborough Police...
iheart.com
Transit Police Find Two Men Dead Near Forest Hills Station In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early Sunday morning, police officers and first responders swarmed a scene near the Forest Hills Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Station after two bodies were discovered. MBTA Transit Police told WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that two men were pronounced dead on scene. Officials say they...
WMUR.com
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
nbcboston.com
New Hampshire State Troopers Stop Wrong-Way Driver on I-95
A 79-year-old driver is being charged after allegedly driving on the wrong side of Interstate 95 early Monday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. New Hampshire State Police began getting calls of a wrong-way driver on I-95 just after 1 a.m. Monday, and troopers were able to find the car thanks to information from concerned drivers, the news release said. The ordeal happened in the Seabrook and Hampton areas.
WCVB
Arrest made after man slashed in face inside South Station
BOSTON — Police were investigating after a man was slashed in the face inside of Boston's South Station around daybreak on Friday. Transit Police officers responded to the MBTA's South Station Commuter Rail Lobby around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report about an assault in progress. When officers arrived,...
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
Missing 73-year-old woman who walked away from assisted living in Leominster has been found
LEOMINSTER, Mass — A missing 73-year-old woman who walked away from assisted living in Leominster has been found, state police said Saturday afternoon. State Police said Pamela Vaughan walked away from Village Rest Home in Leominster at 4 p.m., on Friday. She is described as being 5′02″ and weighting...
NECN
Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital
Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
Hocine Lounici arrested after cutting a man’s face in South Station in Boston
A Medford man is under arrest after allegedly attacking a man and cutting his face in South Station’s Commuter Rail lobby. On Friday morning, witnesses allege they saw Hocine Lounici, 38, arguing with another man in the lobby before attacking him and cutting his face with “some instrument,” according to MBTA Transit Police.
Boston man arrested for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl
A Boston man was arrested on Monday for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl.
Comments / 0