Madison, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc15.com

Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here, and in New Glarus, they are already feeling merry and bright!. The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its second annual Christkindli, an outdoor Christmas market in downtown New Glarus. The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a...
NEW GLARUS, WI
nbc15.com

Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers work concession stands at the Wisconsin Badger football games at Camp Randall to make money for non-profit organizations. Fans like John Shaw said cheese curds are essential on game day. ”There a good Wisconsin tradition, it’s really important and nice to have them at the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Help fight hunger this Giving Tuesday during Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Giving Tuesday coming up this week, those who wish to donate to local charities can support those in our community who are food insecure by donating to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. This is the 27th year of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition lands in Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -The wait is finally over for art enthusiasts as an immersive experience taking the art world by storm has put down roots in Madison. Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. Exhibit-goers will be immersed from head-to-toe in van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors that have been digitally recreated in the form of large-scale projections.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel held its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony in Madison Friday evening. It began at 2 p.m. with a slew of entertainment, local performances and story times. Madison’s very own children’s entertainer David Landau, the Central Midwest Ballet Academy and Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the event.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison firefighters save pair who fell through the ice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters rescued two people over the weekend who fell through the ice at Cherokee Lake and could not get back to shore. According to the Madison Fire Department, they were about 150 feet from dry land on Saturday afternoon when the ice gave way, leaving them stuck with freezing water coming up to their chests. MFD Lake Rescue Team responded to the lake shortly before 3 p.m. and sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft to retrieve them.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County Humane Society offers tips to pet owners this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sparkly decorations and special foods can encourage the holiday spirit but pose a danger to pets. The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is reminding families how to keep their pets safe throughout the holiday season. Decorations should be picked wisely, as DCHS says that sparkly decorations...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input

Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

USPS has you covered on Cyber Monday, throughout the holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - USPS says it is has you covered in getting your holiday packages delivered on time. On Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season, the Postal Service says if you get your packages in the mail on time, they’ll be delivered in time to celebrate. The...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Vape pens taken in overnight Madison robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Boxes of vape pens were taken during an overnight robbery at a convenience store on Madison’s north side, the city’s police department reported. Investigators indicated video from the scene outside the Mobil Gas Station, in the 1300 block of N. Sherman Ave., showed four people “lurking outside the business” late Sunday night. One of them kicked open the glass door and two people went inside, according to the Madison Police Department.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One arrested in overnight stabbing in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested after an overnight stabbing in downtown Madison sent the victim to the hospital, the police department reported. The suspect was caught shortly after officers responded just before midnight on Sunday to the 100 block of W. Main Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Investigators determined the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

The Nutcracker to take the stage again at the Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get in the holiday spirit this December by heading over to the Overture Center to experience magical sets and elegantly dressed ballet dancers accompanied by live music. The Nutcracker is returning to the Overture this December. The annual holiday tradition is a collaboration between Madison Ballet...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

By the numbers: UWPD wraps up another season at Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the University of Wisconsin’s football season in the books, the university’s police department winds down its weeks of patrolling Camp Randall, making sure tens of thousands of fans are free to enjoy the game. In its weekly numbers of ejections, citations, and arrests...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man injured after Fitchburg shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suffered non-life threatening injuries over the weekend after being shot in Fitchburg, police reported Monday. The Fitchburg Police Department stated that a man called Dane County dispatchers around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, saying he had been shot in Fitchburg. Police reported that the man drove himself to the hospital and was treated there for a gunshot wound.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as head football coach

NEW GLARUS, WI

