Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here, and in New Glarus, they are already feeling merry and bright!. The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its second annual Christkindli, an outdoor Christmas market in downtown New Glarus. The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a...
nbc15.com
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers work concession stands at the Wisconsin Badger football games at Camp Randall to make money for non-profit organizations. Fans like John Shaw said cheese curds are essential on game day. ”There a good Wisconsin tradition, it’s really important and nice to have them at the...
nbc15.com
Help fight hunger this Giving Tuesday during Share Your Holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Giving Tuesday coming up this week, those who wish to donate to local charities can support those in our community who are food insecure by donating to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. This is the 27th year of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign...
nbc15.com
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition lands in Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -The wait is finally over for art enthusiasts as an immersive experience taking the art world by storm has put down roots in Madison. Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. Exhibit-goers will be immersed from head-to-toe in van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors that have been digitally recreated in the form of large-scale projections.
nbc15.com
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel held its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony in Madison Friday evening. It began at 2 p.m. with a slew of entertainment, local performances and story times. Madison’s very own children’s entertainer David Landau, the Central Midwest Ballet Academy and Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the event.
nbc15.com
Madison firefighters save pair who fell through the ice
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters rescued two people over the weekend who fell through the ice at Cherokee Lake and could not get back to shore. According to the Madison Fire Department, they were about 150 feet from dry land on Saturday afternoon when the ice gave way, leaving them stuck with freezing water coming up to their chests. MFD Lake Rescue Team responded to the lake shortly before 3 p.m. and sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft to retrieve them.
nbc15.com
Dane County Humane Society offers tips to pet owners this holiday season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sparkly decorations and special foods can encourage the holiday spirit but pose a danger to pets. The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is reminding families how to keep their pets safe throughout the holiday season. Decorations should be picked wisely, as DCHS says that sparkly decorations...
nbc15.com
Diocese of Madison announces death of Bishop Paul J. Swain of Sioux Falls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Diocese of Madison announced Sunday that the Bishop Emeritus of Sioux Falls died. Bishop Paul J. Swain, 79, died in hospice care Saturday after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. Bishop Swain graduated with a Masters in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin in...
nbc15.com
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
In a goal to bring Amtrak to Madison, a city official says “momentum” is building. Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach.
nbc15.com
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something...
nbc15.com
USPS has you covered on Cyber Monday, throughout the holiday season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - USPS says it is has you covered in getting your holiday packages delivered on time. On Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season, the Postal Service says if you get your packages in the mail on time, they’ll be delivered in time to celebrate. The...
nbc15.com
Vape pens taken in overnight Madison robbery
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Boxes of vape pens were taken during an overnight robbery at a convenience store on Madison’s north side, the city’s police department reported. Investigators indicated video from the scene outside the Mobil Gas Station, in the 1300 block of N. Sherman Ave., showed four people “lurking outside the business” late Sunday night. One of them kicked open the glass door and two people went inside, according to the Madison Police Department.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
nbc15.com
One arrested in overnight stabbing in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested after an overnight stabbing in downtown Madison sent the victim to the hospital, the police department reported. The suspect was caught shortly after officers responded just before midnight on Sunday to the 100 block of W. Main Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Investigators determined the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.
nbc15.com
The Nutcracker to take the stage again at the Overture Center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get in the holiday spirit this December by heading over to the Overture Center to experience magical sets and elegantly dressed ballet dancers accompanied by live music. The Nutcracker is returning to the Overture this December. The annual holiday tradition is a collaboration between Madison Ballet...
nbc15.com
By the numbers: UWPD wraps up another season at Camp Randall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the University of Wisconsin’s football season in the books, the university’s police department winds down its weeks of patrolling Camp Randall, making sure tens of thousands of fans are free to enjoy the game. In its weekly numbers of ejections, citations, and arrests...
nbc15.com
Woodman’s pledges another $1 million to support Sports and Convention Center project
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Woodman’s Food Markets pledged an additional $1 million last week in support of Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center. In 2019, Woodman’s pledged $2 million to the project, which gave the company naming rights. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an...
nbc15.com
Man injured after Fitchburg shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suffered non-life threatening injuries over the weekend after being shot in Fitchburg, police reported Monday. The Fitchburg Police Department stated that a man called Dane County dispatchers around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, saying he had been shot in Fitchburg. Police reported that the man drove himself to the hospital and was treated there for a gunshot wound.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as head football coach
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!. The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a variety of holiday gifts, decorations and foods, all housed in wooden on-street chalets in downtown New Glarus. Breezy and Mild Today. Updated: 14 hours ago. Rain Likely Tuesday. Birthdays for...
Comments / 0