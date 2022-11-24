The HONOR Magic Vs is the newest foldable from HONOR, and the latest foldable I managed to get my hands on. This device got announced quite recently, and HONOR provided us with a unit to check out. Before we get to it, however, do note that this variant runs software made for the Chinese market. We’re not supposed to review the device, nor show you the software on it. Don’t be disappointed yet, though, as the global model is coming. HONOR will launch a global variant of this smartphone in the first quarter of next year. I will be getting my hands on it, and will be reviewing it. Until that happens, however, here are my thoughts after initial hands-on with the HONOR Magic Vs. Just to be completely transparent, I’ve had a couple of days to gather my thoughts.

9 HOURS AGO