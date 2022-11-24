Read full article on original website
Amazon's Best Cyber Monday Deals Are Going Fast
Everything from robot vacuums to home appliances and expensive kitchen gadgets are on sale at Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Live: 51 best Cyber Monday home deals to shop before it's too late
Cyber Monday home deals are still available but going fast. We're rounding up the best discounts from The Home Depot, Amazon, and more.
Cyber Monday furniture deals: Revamp your home office with up to 50% off Wayfair furniture
Amanda ReedThese Cyber Monday office furniture deals from Wayfair will make your head spin—just like a new swivel chair, minus the dizzying prices.
Android Headlines
Save $80 on this COSORI indoor grill for Cyber Monday
Today is Cyber Monday, which means that you’ll be able to save tons of money on great tech items. If you’re looking for a great indoor grill, the COSORI indoor grill is now a whopping $80 off. This brings the price down from $239.99 to $159.99. The COSORI...
Android Headlines
Dash air fryers are up to 35% off for Cyber Monday
An air fryer will probably change your life for the better, and right now for Cyber Monday Dash air fryers are on sale for up to 35% off. There are a few different models on sale in a variety of colors and sizes. So you can find one that fits with your personal style and needs. Maybe you really want an air fryer and you’d prefer a nice big one, but you just don’t have a lot of room on the counter or in your cabinets.
Android Headlines
NOCO jump starters get Cyber Monday price cuts by up to 50%
If you’ve ever had your car not start because your battery was dead, you know how important a jump starter can be, and NOCO is discounting a TON of them for Cyber Monday. With many different models on sale, there’s a lot of variety in what you can pick up at lower prices. This of course means there’s a lot of variety on features as well.
Android Headlines
Save $50 on this Philips Hue smart bulb kit for Cyber Monday
If you are looking to get your smart home started off, then look no further than this Cyber Monday deal for 2 Philips Hue smart bulbs. You can get them for $50 off, and that brings the price down to just $79.58. Nowadays, it’s so much easier to get a...
Android Headlines
Save $20 on an unlimited Google Fi 5G SIM card for Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but the deals are not! For Cyber Monday, Google has a new deal on its Google Fi phone service. You can get a Google Fi SIM card with an unlimited plan for $20 off. This brings the price down from $65 to $45 for the first month.
Android Headlines
Cyber Monday: various devices from Samsung, LG & HP are on sale
Cyber Monday is upon us, and with it, a ton of deals that you can take advantage of. If you didn’t find what you were looking for on Black Friday, now you have another chance. Various devices from Samsung, LG, and HP are rounded up on Amazon, and discounted quite a bit for Cyber Monday.
Android Headlines
Samsung has reportedly locked an early February launch for Galaxy S23
Samsung may have locked the date for its Galaxy S23 launch, or at least finalized a window for the event. The Korean media is reporting that the company will unveil the new flagships at a physical event in the US in “early February” next year. The Korea JoongAng Daily claims to have obtained the information from a Samsung executive with knowledge of the internal developments.
Android Headlines
Grab a Tile item finder for Cyber Monday
If you have a habit of misplacing or losing things, investing in an item finder may not be a bad idea. Luckily for you, Tile item finders are now discounted for Cyber Monday. In the list below, you’ll find some offers we hand-picked. Clicking here, however, will take you to a full list of possible variants. Some of these item finders are available in bundles, and so on.
Android Headlines
Cyber Monday: Zotac gaming PCs & graphics cards are up to 33% off
If you’re looking to get a new gaming PC, or just a graphics card for your current one, ZOTAC has a bunch of deals for Cyber Monday. The company’s gaming PCs and graphics cards are discounted by up to 33%. There are a ton of offers available from...
Android Headlines
Save hundreds on ECOFLOW power generators during Cyber Monday
ECOFLOW is slashing prices on power generators for Cyber Monday, and with how expensive some of these things can be, discounts this big are definitely ones you don’t want to miss. A power generator isn’t necessarily something that every single person needs to have, but it’s not a bad idea by any margin.
Android Headlines
Save over $100 on this ACP UPS battery backup for Cyber Monday
It’s Cyber Monday today, and that means great deals on great tech. If you’re looking for a powerful and reliable battery backup, then the APC UPS 1500V Sine Wave battery backup should be on your list. It’s over $100 off, and that brings the price down to $199.99.
Android Headlines
HONOR Magic Vs hands-on: HONOR's foldable lost weight & got into shape
The HONOR Magic Vs is the newest foldable from HONOR, and the latest foldable I managed to get my hands on. This device got announced quite recently, and HONOR provided us with a unit to check out. Before we get to it, however, do note that this variant runs software made for the Chinese market. We’re not supposed to review the device, nor show you the software on it. Don’t be disappointed yet, though, as the global model is coming. HONOR will launch a global variant of this smartphone in the first quarter of next year. I will be getting my hands on it, and will be reviewing it. Until that happens, however, here are my thoughts after initial hands-on with the HONOR Magic Vs. Just to be completely transparent, I’ve had a couple of days to gather my thoughts.
Android Headlines
Save $57 on Microsoft Office 365 family for Cyber Monday
Today’s Cyber Monday, and that means great deals on popular products. Those of you who want to get Microsoft Office can get a year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Family Edition for $57 off. This brings the price down to just $92.95. There are plenty of productivity office suites...
Android Headlines
Doogee V30 is a rugged phone that will offer support an eSIM
The Doogee V30 will be one of the first rugged phones in the world to support an eSIM. The Doogee V30 seems to be coming soon, and the company shared some info about the device. The Doogee V30 will be a rugged phone with an eSIM feature. If you take...
