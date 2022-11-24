MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters rescued two people over the weekend who fell through the ice at Cherokee Lake and could not get back to shore. According to the Madison Fire Department, they were about 150 feet from dry land on Saturday afternoon when the ice gave way, leaving them stuck with freezing water coming up to their chests. MFD Lake Rescue Team responded to the lake shortly before 3 p.m. and sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft to retrieve them.

