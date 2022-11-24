Read full article on original website
WNYT
Code blue alert issued
The homeless and travelers aid society is calling a code blue alert Monday night. Code blue is called when the temperature is expected to be thirty two degrees or less, including the wind chill. Homeless residents in Albany County can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission on North Pearl...
Search continues for teen reported missing out of Schenectady
Law enforcement was out in Schenectady on Monday as they continued to search for a teenager reported missing.
WNYT
Firefighters battle major fire in Petersburgh
Several firefighters in Rensselaer County battled a structure fire in the rain throughout the day. This happened in the town of Petersburgh. There is not much information regarding the fire at this time, but the Fire Chief on the scene tells us the fire broke out at the address 1351 New York Highway Two.
WNYT
Deadly Saratoga Springs construction accident remains under investigation
Saratoga Springs Police and OSHA continue to investigate a deadly construction accident behind the Rip Van Dam Hotel in Saratoga Springs. Nelson Bernard, 52, was hurt in a fall and by falling debris. He was taken to Saratoga Hospital and transferred to Albany Medical Center, where he died on Thanksgiving.
WNYT
Hochul announces $10M to revitalize downtown Gloversville
Gloversville is getting $10 million for 12 projects to help revitalize the city’s downtown. Gov. Hochul made the announcement Monday at the historic Glove Theater in Gloversville. Nearly $2 million will go towards renovating and restoring it. Other projects include building the Glove City Lofts, which will add affordable...
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
WNYT
Man charged in Vermont weekend gunfire
A man has been arrested in connection to gunfire in Vermont over the weekend. Police believe 31-year-old George Zelayagranados recklessly shot a gun into the air and the ground at 127 Ehrich Rd. in Shaftsbury. Three Schenectady residents were allegedly put in danger, but not hurt.
WNYT
Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave
Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
WNYT
Woman hit by car outside Troy fire station
A woman is recovering, after being hit by a car while walking near Central Station Fire House in Troy on Sunday. The woman was in the road, and there was no crosswalk, say police. She was also wearing dark clothing. She is being treated for serious injuries, but is in...
WNYT
Niskayuna hosts fill a firetruck toys for tots
And in Niskayuna, another local business is challenging the community to fill a firetruck with toys. Sondra’s Fine Jewelry and Green Leaf Wellness Company set up shop in ShopRite Square. In 2018, her company won the best Toys for Tots campaign worldwide. For Sondra, she says toys for tots...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims
A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
WNYT
Cohoes hosts small business and soup stroll Saturday
Cohoes has its own version of small business Saturday. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at Canal Square Park on Remsen Street. The event also pairs with the city’s second annual soup stroll. 14 different restaurants are welcoming people in to enjoy soup this holiday season. The event...
WNYT
Shooting at Queensbury Walmart
News Channel 13 is learning about a man who was shot at the Walmart Supercenter in Queensbury. The investigation is currently ongoing. We will be providing you with updates here and on our broadcasts as new information is discovered.
WNYT
Troy hosts weavers’ guild sale
You might be able to find a unique gift at the Hudson Mohawk weavers’ guild- show. The sale runs through Monday at Pat’s Barn in Troy. There are two full floors of all kinds of woven goods – everything from rugs and blankets, to scarves. There are...
Multiple agencies respond to Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment on Allen Drive in Saratoga Springs caught fire on Friday.
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
WNYT
Parachuting Santa returns to Ballston Spa
This Ballston Spa Santa wasn’t traveling by sleigh today. This afternoon, Santa Claus and three of his elves parachuted from a plane to the Ellms’ Christmas Tree Farm. He was greeted by a crowd of children that rushed him as soon as he landed. The farm has been...
WNYT
Weavers’ Guild Show returns to Troy
You might be able to find a unique gift at the Hudson Mohawk Weavers’ Guild Show. The sale runs through Monday at Pat’s Barn in Troy. There are two full floors of all kinds of woven goods, including rugs, blankets, and scarves. There are more than 125 items...
Two helicoptered to burn center after West Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls.
Schenectady homicide victim identified
The Schenectady Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that took place on Odell Street on November 23. He's been identified as 26-year-old Matteo Henderson.
