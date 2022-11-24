ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving. The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?

Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas businesses looking forward to Small Business Saturday

GEORGETOWN, Texas — With Black Friday being a huge day for online and in-store purchases, it's the day after that local businesses look forward to: Small Business Saturday. Local small business owners and managers said the day isn't just about the deals but it's also a time for them to connect with their customers in new ways.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Mayoral candidate Celia Israel hosting rally in Austin Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin mayoral candidate and current State Rep. Celia Israel will host a rally in Downtown Austin on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at the Pease Park Terrace & Cottage. There, she'll share more about her campaign, which has been focused on increasing affordable housing, improving the...
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?

According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Supporting families with Autism Spectrum Disorder during the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas — For families containing children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the holidays can be a complicated time. For many, the idea of gathering with friends and family is an exciting one, but they may worry about ensuring gatherings are comfortable for their ASD child. Deborah Lederman, MA,...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KVUE

Texas This Week: Austin City Council District 9 Runoff

AUSTIN, Texas — On Dec. 13, Austin voters will head back to the polls to elect a mayor and fill three council seats. In District 9, which covers Central Austin, voters will decide between former political and advocacy strategist Zo Qadri, who got 30% of the vote in the November election, and Linda Guerrero, an Austin teacher who serves on several city commissions who ended the night with 22% of the vote.
AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre House

The house was built in the early 1900s. It has a Queen Anne-style structure. It has six bedrooms and a dining room. It also has a bar and a breakfast and lunch restaurant. The restaurant does not take reservations. The house originally belonged to the family of Leonard Frisk. He...
GRANGER, TX
