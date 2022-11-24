ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee senator files new bill restricting children’s transgender care ‘in case someone tries to alter’ original proposed legislation

By Chris O'Brien
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158nLY_0jLsVxhr00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Informally titled the ‘Youth Health Protection Act,’ SB0005 comes on the heels of SB0001 . Both affect children’s transgender care.

“It is there in case someone tries to alter the Senate Bill 0001 in any way to weaken what it needs to do on behalf of the minor children in the state of Tennessee,” Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) said of SB0005 in a voicemail.

Bowling filed the legislation last week.

PREVIOUS: Tennessee lawmakers react to bill proposing ‘nation’s strongest legislation’ on youth transgender care

Tennessee transgender activists say legislators have filed these bills without consulting the people they affect. “Those are fears that are built without any interaction with us,” Tennessee Equality Project Community Educator Dahron Johnson said. “There’s no conversation with us.”

Johnson is part of the transgender community —a community she says just wants to be accepted by all. “They want to be able to use the bathroom and play sports and go to school and learn about themselves and be able to go to the doctor and get the care for the persons that they are, however, and whoever they are.”

The new bill is very similar to the first —which was filed by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) after a conservative commentator accused Vanderbilt of running its transgender clinic for profit motives only.

Bowling’s bill has two key additions to the Johnson/Lamberth one:

  • It protects whistleblowers who report someone providing children’s transgender therapy.
  • It explicitly says state funds cannot be used for gender transition therapy.

“That bill essentially is the bill that was passed in North Carolina , and portions of the bill–the portions that passed legal muster–out of the Arkansas bill ,” Bowling said.

With vote looming on Bitcoin mine lawsuit, company shares information

Most Republicans have come out in support of children’s transgender restrictions, while most Democrats are on the other side.

“There are hundreds of real problems facing families right now–housing affordability, inflation, school funding, access to health care, childcare,” said Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville). “But instead of solving real problems, bills like this are attacking already marginalized families.”

Johnson made a plea to legislators to at least consider bringing in the people who this bill would affect. “One of the things that would be most helpful is if one of these legislators filing one of these bills would just take the time to sit down with a trans youth and hear what it is to have lived their experience,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 55

Matt Jones
4d ago

I am happy to see TN not falling for the activist classes. We will protect these kids from irreversible harm. They are not allowed to make their own decisions already. Why should we let them get life alternating elective medical procedures? Thank you TN Legislature for protecting children.

Reply(7)
20
Wendy
4d ago

that should be illegal to do on any child under the age of 18 and these doctors doing it they should be how their license pulled cuz that child is not old enough and does not understand the ramifications and the consequences that it's got to live through for the rest of this life for being a she's it or he's s***

Reply(2)
14
Cyrus Blackmirror
4d ago

I'm glad they're doing it take your woke agenda to Washington DC where they invented it

Reply(2)
13
Related
WJHL

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of TN teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Memphis. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
LOUISIANA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS
Black Enterprise

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
GEORGIA STATE
The Courier Journal

Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul Marriage Act votes prove they are okay with intolerance

Clarence Thomas, the shining emblem of Supreme Court legitimacy and nonpartisanship (see: his wife) said the quiet part out loud in his concurrence in the Dobbs opinion. While spiking the proverbial football after defeating Roe, Thomas alluded to other rights that should be reviewed and thusly taken away by the Court in the near future. On the chopping block from our esteemed justice Thomas was same sex marriage protected in the Obergefell decision, and not mentioned but definitely inferred by many logical people was the protection of interracial marriage from the aptly named case of Loving. Thomas probably left that off for, umm…personal reasons…but the threat and shaky legal argument was there.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fatherly

Texas Transgender Youth Law Would Criminalize Parents, But They're Fighting Back

A new bill in Texas would criminalize parents with a felony if they support their transgender kids in accessing scientifically backed gender-affirming care. If the bill is passed and enacted, it would be the first law in the U.S. not blocked by the courts to make helping your kid get gender-affirming care a felony. Trans people, parents, and allies in the state are doing everything they can to prevent that from happening.
TEXAS STATE
WJHL

WJHL

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy