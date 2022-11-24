Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
As respiratory viruses spike, health care systems ask Minnesotans to reduce the strain on providers
Minnesota health care providers are asking patients to help reduce strain as increasing cases of influenza and RSV cause delays at some facilities across the state. At a press conference Monday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, providers from across the state – including Allina Health, CentraCare, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota – spoke about how the rapid influx of patients have put some providers at, or over, capacity.
Half the federal money is gone, yet academic losses persist in Georgia
Researchers from Harvard and Stanford believe Georgia students lost several months of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings to Channel 2 Action News. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
wbtw.com
Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
WXIA 11 Alive
Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers struggle, triumph in metro Atlanta
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is following three new teachers in their first year in the classroom. This is the first part of that series.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger now open; company says big plans in store
KENNESAW, Ga. — Lines wrapped around the block on Townpark Lane as Atlanta's first Whataburger opened Monday, bringing the chain's bold colors and flavors to the metro. Kennesaw's location has double-drive thru lanes and digital menu boards. Customers can also view the custom mural inside the restaurant – featuring...
WXIA 11 Alive
Southern Indiana 12-year-old collects 3,000 pairs of socks for those in need this winter
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A 12-year-old middle school boy from southern Indiana is helping keep those in need warm this holiday season. Over the past 14 months, Britt Denison, a seventh grader at Highland Hills Middle School, has helped collect and distribute more than 3,000 pairs of new socks for people in need.
Long lines across metro Atlanta as voting for runoff senate election begins
Long early voting lines stretched across Metro Atlanta on Saturday, including in Gwinnett, Henry, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Voters waited for hours to cast their ballots for the upcoming Senate runoff election between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. “We talk about a lot of the crazy...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with...
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Senate runoff election: Monday is deadline to request absentee ballot
Ballots must be requested 11 days before Election Day. That deadline is Nov. 28.
Where can you vote early on Saturday for the U.S. Senate runoff?
The U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Early voting will be available in most Georgia counties between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. However, certain counties will start early voting starting on Saturday. Warnock and Walker were forced...
Mass Beef Recall as Nearly 100,000 Pounds of Products Contaminated
No adverse reactions to the products have so far been reported, but the FSIS recommends throwing away or returning the items.
Comments / 0