Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division. After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for...
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals help Lozano family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Miracle Week we shared the story of the Lozano family. Present day, Phoenix keeps his parents, Juan and Courtney Lozano busy. between his doctor appointments are his feeding and medicine schedules that the family follows to keep Phoenix healthy. Courtney was admitted to the hospital...
KYTV
Miracle Child: Meet Children's Miracle Network Hospital child Stella Craig
Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance.
KYTV
9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
KYTV
Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season
Man accused of running over Springfield Police Department officer appears before judge Monday. Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Firefighters explains challenges in recovery of 2 kayakers at Lake of the Ozarks. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of...
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Hanson family shares their story
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Myia Hanson found out she was pregnant with Anailyn, they were told that their baby probably wouldn’t survive. Myia’s water broke early and she was sent to the PICU at COX Health for 16 days. She stayed there until the medical team noticed complications from a hemorrhage. They did the ultrasound and told the Hanson’s that their baby was lifeless.
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Finnegan the fighter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - ‘(We) never thought it would happen to us...” a sentiment many Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals families say. The Johnsons are no different. They relied on CMN Hospitals to support them through the most difficult time in the life of their child. It was...
KYTV
Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden hosts 4th Annual Gardens Aglow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you find your way to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden before New Year’s Eve, you will find the garden decked out with over 175,000 festive lights. The display is part of the 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event at the garden. Along with the lights,...
KYTV
Downtown Springfield businesses talk about importance of Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While Black Friday has now become a well-known national institution, another unofficial holiday that follows the next day is still trying to reach that same level of recognition. The purpose of Small Business Saturday is to promote shopping at locally-owned retailers to help the area’s economy...
KYTV
On Your Side: How to check a charity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving Tuesday is when you’re asked to give back and donate to your favorite causes. Do your homework before you open your wallet. It just takes a few seconds to check a charity. Make sure it’s real and legit. Use websites like the Better Business...
KYTV
Neighbors are excited for Nixa’s Truman Blvd. extension project to finish
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A significant road extension project in Nixa is closing a large part of Norton Road starting November 28. Some people will have to find alternate routes. According to Nixa officials, Norton Road will be closed on November 28. It will remain closed until Truman Blvd. The extension project is complete. Norton will be closed from S. West Street through W. Butterfield Dr.
KYTV
Tracking big weather swings this week
Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance.
KYTV
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in custody after a shooting on N. Boonville, just south of Kearney Street. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. as officers were on the scene for a domestic disturbance call when another person fired the shots. Right now police are searching...
KYTV
Queen of Clean: DIY linen fragrance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance. 1. It’s lovely to slip into bed with a soft restful fragrance surrounding you. It’s a lovely surprise for guests in the guest room. 2. Linen sprays are expensive,...
KYTV
Man charged with running over Springfield Police Officer faces a judge in April
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The man accused of intentionally running over a Springfield Police officer is scheduled to be back in court in April of 2023. Jon Routh is charged with assault and armed criminal action after he rammed his car into officer Mark Priebe in June of 2020. We...
KYTV
Judge sentences man for deadly Ozark County shooting in July
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered issued a suspended sentence for an Ozark County man for the death of another man in July. The judge sentenced Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, to ten years in prison, but suspending all ten years. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.
KYTV
Man charged with running over Springfield Police officer to appear in court this week
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking returning sunshine and some milder air for Monday as we head back to work and school. However, we have up & down temperatures, thunderstorm chances Tuesday and a system by the coming weekend to keep an eye on. Howell County boy in serious condition after...
KYTV
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Some Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. According to Nixa officials, Norton Rd. will be closed on November 28 and remain closed until the Truman Blvd. Extension Project is complete. Norton will be closed from S. West Street through W. Butterfield Dr.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drying out & staying cool today
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project. Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots.
Comments / 0