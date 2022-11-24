ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
A Look Into Lumen Technologies' Debt

Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN decreased by 44.34% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lumen Technologies has. Lumen Technologies Debt. Based on Lumen Technologies's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at...
Apple May Lose $2B A Week Amid 'Whirlwind' Surrounding China Unrest, Analyst Says As Stock Hits Session Lows

The recent unrest in China is sure to take a toll on Apple Inc AAPL, but just how much will the Cupertino-based company be impacted by its China exposure?. What To Know: Protesters in Shanghai and Beijing spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy over the weekend after a deadly fire erupted in Urumqi. Protests have spread across the nation in the wake of the fire as protestors claim it was caused by extreme lockdown measures that delayed rescue efforts.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO...
Peering Into Dutch Bros's Recent Short Interest

Dutch Bros's BROS short percent of float has fallen 14.93% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.74 million shares sold short, which is 16.87% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Adobe Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
BlockFi's Bankruptcy Filing Reveals It Owes The SEC $30M

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is one of the biggest creditors of crypto lending company BlockFi, which after a string of failures in the digital-assets market, filed for bankruptcy. According to a filing made on Monday, the regulator has a $30 million unsecured claim against the cryptocurrency lender.
LAND GRAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Company") has acquired 46,358,978 common shares (the "Common Shares") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited (the "Vendor") for HK$62,000,000 (or its equivalent in US$ based on the conversion rate between HK$ and US$ as HK$7.8 = US$1.00) in aggregate for the Common Shares, equivalent to approximately C$10,609,171.80 in aggregate and C$0.23 per Common Share (based on the conversion rate of HK$5.844: C$1) (the "Transaction").
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?

Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the receipt of a notice indicating it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. What Happened: The Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq advised Vinco Ventures that it's not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings. Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 12.05% to $3.44 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 659.9K shares, making up 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.
