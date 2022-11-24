Read full article on original website
'I Love Investing In Markets In Which Other Investors Are Panicking': Former Hedge Fund Manager Shares Ethereum Trade Idea
Former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson used a weekly email to subscribers to share a potential trade idea centered around Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-largest cryptocurrency. What Happened: Tilson is a well-known voice covering the markets daily. The former hedge fund manager has made recent calls for investors to avoid Bed...
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
Post-Holiday Jitters From China Rattle Market Early On—Fed Speakers, Key Data Could Contribute Later
(Monday Market Open) Critical data resumes this week amid mounting concerns about China and sliding energy prices. Volatility jumped early Monday, so be prepared to hit the ground running if you’re trading. Things could move fast. By now, Q3 earnings are mostly over, so key economic reports and geopolitics...
Wynn Resorts Technical Levels To Watch As Casino Stock Rallies Off Macau News
It was not all bad news for all stocks on Monday morning. One issue that is having a good day is Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN, and it's even one that has exposure to China. The catalysts for the rally and the corresponding price action make Wynn Resorts the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
A Look Into Lumen Technologies' Debt
Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN decreased by 44.34% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lumen Technologies has. Lumen Technologies Debt. Based on Lumen Technologies's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at...
Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Upgrade Activision: What You Need To Know About The Microsoft Deal
Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co WFC and Morgan Stanley MS each gave Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI an updated price target of $95 per share Monday, following the news the buyout deal tendered by Microsoft Corp MSFT may be blocked. What Happened: Microsoft is making an acquisition offer of $95...
Apple May Lose $2B A Week Amid 'Whirlwind' Surrounding China Unrest, Analyst Says As Stock Hits Session Lows
The recent unrest in China is sure to take a toll on Apple Inc AAPL, but just how much will the Cupertino-based company be impacted by its China exposure?. What To Know: Protesters in Shanghai and Beijing spoke out against China's strict zero COVID policy over the weekend after a deadly fire erupted in Urumqi. Protests have spread across the nation in the wake of the fire as protestors claim it was caused by extreme lockdown measures that delayed rescue efforts.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO...
Peering Into Dutch Bros's Recent Short Interest
Dutch Bros's BROS short percent of float has fallen 14.93% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.74 million shares sold short, which is 16.87% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Taboola Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 53%? Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA shares gained 52.5% to $2.8050 after the company announced it entered into a 30-year exclusive commercial agreement with Yahoo. Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares jumped 47.8% to $8.81. The company recently posted a rise in Q3 revenue. NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV gained 39% to $0.3599. NanoVibronix recently...
Adobe Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
BlockFi's Bankruptcy Filing Reveals It Owes The SEC $30M
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is one of the biggest creditors of crypto lending company BlockFi, which after a string of failures in the digital-assets market, filed for bankruptcy. According to a filing made on Monday, the regulator has a $30 million unsecured claim against the cryptocurrency lender.
LAND GRAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Company") has acquired 46,358,978 common shares (the "Common Shares") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited (the "Vendor") for HK$62,000,000 (or its equivalent in US$ based on the conversion rate between HK$ and US$ as HK$7.8 = US$1.00) in aggregate for the Common Shares, equivalent to approximately C$10,609,171.80 in aggregate and C$0.23 per Common Share (based on the conversion rate of HK$5.844: C$1) (the "Transaction").
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?
Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the receipt of a notice indicating it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. What Happened: The Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq advised Vinco Ventures that it's not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing...
Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person(s) who developed apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD, but Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has taken a "conspiracy" spin on how the name came into being. What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to highlight that the name ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ is...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings. Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 12.05% to $3.44 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 659.9K shares, making up 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.
