Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Pascal Siakam is making his long-awaited return to the court after missing three weeks due to a right adductor strain. While he will be on a minutes limit in his first game back, he will start nonetheless. In a surprising corresponding move, Trent is headed to a bench role.

13 MINUTES AGO