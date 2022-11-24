ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar, WV

Picture of alleged Dunbar, West Virginia CVS robbery suspect released

By Isaac Taylor
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQ9xG_0jLsV96800

UPDATE (10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Dunbar Police Department has released a photo of the alleged suspect in the Dunbar CVS robbery case.

They say the man went into the CVS on 10th Street after 7 p.m. with a note saying he had a gun and that this was a robbery and that he wanted pills. Police say no gun was shown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKdY3_0jLsV96800
Photo Courtesy: Dunbar Police Department

Officers say the pharmacy put the pills in the bag.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Medication was stolen at the CVS on 10th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 7 p.m.

West Virginia State Police investigating Putnam County ‘officer-involved shooting’

They say no weapons were used during the robbery. There is no word on how much was stolen from the store.

The Dunbar Police Department is investigating.

Comments / 7

T D
4d ago

What a great photo. This will help catch him, for sure.

Reply
8
 

