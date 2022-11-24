Picture of alleged Dunbar, West Virginia CVS robbery suspect released

UPDATE (10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Dunbar Police Department has released a photo of the alleged suspect in the Dunbar CVS robbery case.

They say the man went into the CVS on 10th Street after 7 p.m. with a note saying he had a gun and that this was a robbery and that he wanted pills. Police say no gun was shown.

Photo Courtesy: Dunbar Police Department

Officers say the pharmacy put the pills in the bag.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Medication was stolen at the CVS on 10th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 7 p.m.

They say no weapons were used during the robbery. There is no word on how much was stolen from the store.

The Dunbar Police Department is investigating.

