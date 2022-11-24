The father of JonBenét Ramsey, the six-year-old girl who was murdered inside the basement of her Colorado home more than 25 years ago, said that he has no confidence that Boulder police will bring her killer or killers to account. JonBenét Ramsey’s body was found on December 26, 1996 and no arrest has ever been made in the case. In an interview with 9News in Boulder, John Ramsey was asked whether he believes the case will ever be solved. “Not if it stays in the hands of the Boulder Police, no, I don’t, I really don’t,” he told the...

BOULDER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO