Joy
2d ago
an my heart is broken for these families I don't blame them not one bit for wanting more answers I be the same darn way wanting to know everything that happen how an why if it were my kids you better believe I be damn to just sit an wonder.
Reply
5
fearnot
4d ago
a call from someone stating an unconscious person...not just unconscious but bloody...stabbed multiple times. killer is still in the house!
Reply
4
Diane Spray-Lowe
2d ago
Just so sad 😥. Just couldn't imagine what these families are going through . I hope that they will find the person or persons that did this horrible thing . These young girls need to think about this _ putting yourself on the internet . It can be dangerous they might get stalkers . Prayers for the families. 🙏
Reply
3
