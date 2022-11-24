Read full article on original website
Passed over for grants, Santa Rosa considering digging into reserves, other funds for Hearn Ave overpass
Traffic on the two-lane overpass frequently backs up on to US 101 photo credit: GoogleMaps Passed over by federal and state agencies, Santa Rosa leaders Tuesday will consider a few radical fiscal moves to fast-track long promised overhaul of the outmoded Hearn Avenue overpass. A relic with its short ramps, sharp turns and no sidewalks, officials have had replacing the overpass over US 101 on the books since 2004, part of the Measure M expenditure plan. After being repeatedly turned down for federal transportation grant programs, Santa Rosa is ready to move forward on its own. Assistant City Manager of the City of Santa Rosa...
DOJ settlement requires FCPS to offer compensatory services, school system to work with families affected
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Months after settling a federal lawsuit, Frederick County Public Schools are now working to fulfill their promise to help the families affected. FCPS will offer weekly hourlong therapy sessions to every student with a disability who was secluded or restrained between 2017-2021. The school system must also offer each […]
