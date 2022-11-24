Read full article on original website
West Sacramento woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly Highway 160 accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a deadly accident on SR-160. According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on SR-160 just north of SR-12. A CHP accident report says a 20-year-old West Sacramento woman was driving her...
Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI.
Video shows wrong way driver along Highway 99 North of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Video shows an alleged DUI driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 on Nov. 25. The California Highway Patrol responded to reports about a driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 near Elverta Road in the early morning hours. CHP spotted the vehicle...
37-year-old Sacramento man killed in Land Park shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's office identified theman killed in a Land Park shooting as 37-year-old Joshua Benjamin Gunderson. The shooting happened Friday shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street, near Sacramento City College, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Before officers got there, friends of the victim took him to the 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where Gunderson was then transported by ambulance.
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento on Monday morning, police said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 28) The shooting happened on the 7500 block of Jacinto Avenue around 11 a.m., police said. The man was hospitalized with serious injuries...
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrests, fugitive from justice, stolen vehicle possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 7. Irwin Wesley Van Matre, 74, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 6800 block...
Car crashes into Mels Diner, injures 4 people and forces Sacramento restaurant to close temporarily
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were injured Sunday when a car crashed into a restaurant, authorities said. The crash happened at the Original Mels Diner off Howe Avenue just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told KCRA 3. The people suffered minor injuries, according to...
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
Propane truck collision shuts down roadway in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU). According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County. CAL FIRE […]
How to protect your packages from thieves this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With packages rolling in from online holiday shopping also comes the threat of thieves getting to those boxes before you do. A new report from home security website SafeWise ranks the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto area fifth among the worst places facing a porch pirate problem. To try to...
Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
At least one person hospitalized after crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento County on Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Officials said the crash involved two vehicles, and at least one person had to...
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Woodland (Woodland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the area of County Road 32A between Mace Boulevard and County Road 105. According to the authorities, a Ford was driving at a high speed on Interstate 80 towards Mace Boulevard when it veered off the roadway and crashed.
'Maximum enforcement' pledged by California Highway Patrol Thanksgiving Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the sun sets on Thanksgiving—the work is just beginning for California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers working through the holiday. The law enforcement agency tasked with safeguarding our roadways during the year's busiest days of travel is operating at "maximum enforcement." Statewide policy means every...
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
Windows broken at several Woodland businesses
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
Roseville man sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for embezzling small family business
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man suspected of embezzling more than $2 million from a small business in Roseville was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 9 years in prison. Robert Barnack, 67, represented himself as a financial advisor for a family-owned agriculture business from 2012 to 2017 after initially presenting himself as a Chief Investment Officer for another company.
Pedestrian dead in car crash outside Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers say witnesses near Sacramento International Airport reported seeing a man with little clothing walk out in front of a Nissan Sedan Thursday night. He was declared dead at the scene on Bayou Way at Metro Air Parkway. Officers note this area is...
