MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 continues to show which teams are working together and which teams are working alone. In episode 6, Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald dominated the daily competition once again, leaving the veteran players in a bad situation. Will their streak continue in episode 7, or are they done for? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers for episode 7.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding who goes home in episode 7.]

Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald are the No. 1 targets in the house following episode 6

Early The Challenge Season 38 spoilers suggested Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett would be a team to watch. They both competed on The Challenge in the past, and as previous players of Survivor , they know what it takes to strategize, socialize, and win. Now, they’re putting their prowess to the test in Ride or Dies . Unfortunately, their choices aren’t winning them any favors with the veterans in the house.

In episode 5, Michele and Jay stabbed Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox in the back by throwing them into elimination. Laurel and Jakk defeated Kim Tranka and Colleen Schneider, much to Michele’s dismay. Then, in episode 6, Michele and Jay won their second daily challenge in a row. Instead of trying to get back into Laurel and Jakk’s good graces, the team nominated Laurel and Jakk once more. They also nominated Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González, Kaycee and Kenny Clark, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley.

Ultimately, Bananas and Nany pulled the “safe” dagger, forcing Aneesa and Jordan to compete against Laurel and Jakk. Aneesa and Jordan won, sending Jakk and Laurel home.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 7?

With all of the chaos surrounding Jay and Michele, are they in trouble in episode 7? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit , they don’t go into elimination. Instead, it’s Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer against Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo. Darrell and Veronica lose and head home.

Additional spoilers note Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo win the daily challenge. Jay and Michele haven’t seemed to scorn Nelson and Nurys yet, which may be part of the reason they’re spared. Rumors also suggested that Nelson and Johnny “Bananas” were working together.

“Nelson and Nurys win the Peaking Blinders daily challenge (memory, running, balancing),” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Veronica and Darrell get eliminated in something that looks like a ‘Web Of Lies’ elimination against Amber and Chauncey. Veronica was said to have been injured in this elim.”

Amber Borzotra has had difficulties with cast members in the past

Amber Borzotra won The Challenge: Double Agents , but she’s had difficulty earning the respect of the other veteran players. Unsurprisingly, she and Chauncey Palmer head into elimination against Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo, according to The Challenge Season 28 spoilers, as they don’t have many allies in the game. Though Amber worked with Faysal Shafaat and Kaycee Clark in the past, that alliance seems over now.

“No. 1, stop being so naive, Amber,” Amber said about herself to Entertainment Weekly in the past. “Stop trusting everybody. I’m really stupid when it comes to trusting people. Clearly, as you can see, I am not the brightest when someone’s telling something to my face and we’re all competing for $1 million. I’m like, ‘OK, I believe you!’ I need to learn to care more about myself. I don’t put myself first in situations.”

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

