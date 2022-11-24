ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Palmetto Cash 5” game were:

03-06-20-22-27, Power-Up: 3

(three, six, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Power, Up: three)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

