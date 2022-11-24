ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Dumptruck crash closes lanes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The westbound lane of Highmarket Street in Georgetown is blocked after a crash involving a dump truck. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road is blocked due to the crash. Please avoid the area for the safety of those on...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island area

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Pawleys Island area on Saturday. Midway Fire Rescue said the wreck is in the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive. Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and expect delays as crews continue to...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday. The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area. A second alert...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Lumberton Walmart shooting suspect turns himself in; bond set at $1M

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The man who police said opened fire inside a Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday is now in custody. Authorities said 26-year-old Jarod Lowery turned himself in on Monday to the Lumberton Police Department. Lowery is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill...
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Online scams to look out for this Cyber Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number and click “buy,” there are a few common scams to watch out for while shopping online. First, the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina said you’ll...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Kick off the holiday season with Alabama Theater

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now thru December make a new tradition by celebrating the holidays with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show. 2022′s #1 Christmas Show in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Manufacturing company invests $4.2 million to expand Horry County operations creating new jobs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A manufacturing company specializing in building materials announced plans Monday to expand operations in Horry County. Shed Windows and More, Inc. a window and building manufacturer and distributor, currently located on Chestnut Road in Longs, will expand its operations to include a new 50,000-square-foot facility, which will allow the company to make double-pane vinyl windows in-house, therefore, increasing its business and workflow.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are beginning to stay mild this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Clouds are beginning to dry out this evening. Clouds will begin to gradually clear out, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to be a bit chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping in the low to mid 40s across our area. THE WEEK AHEAD.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

