HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A manufacturing company specializing in building materials announced plans Monday to expand operations in Horry County. Shed Windows and More, Inc. a window and building manufacturer and distributor, currently located on Chestnut Road in Longs, will expand its operations to include a new 50,000-square-foot facility, which will allow the company to make double-pane vinyl windows in-house, therefore, increasing its business and workflow.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO