Report: Man fired shots at bicyclist on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces an attempted murder charge after police said he fired shots at a bicyclist in North Myrtle Beach. Police were called earlier this month to 4th Avenue South and Hillside Drive South for a shooting, where they met up with the victim.
Dumptruck crash closes lanes in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The westbound lane of Highmarket Street in Georgetown is blocked after a crash involving a dump truck. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road is blocked due to the crash. Please avoid the area for the safety of those on...
Coroner’s office identifies woman found dead on street in Lake City, police investigating
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the road Monday morning. Lake City Spokesperson, Donna Tracy, says the body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Johnson Street early Monday morning when officers conducted property checks after reports of shots fired Sunday night.
Authorities search for missing Florence County man last seen in October
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a man last seen leaving the Florence County Detention Center in late October. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Thomas Googe, 52, of Florence was last seen when he was released from the jail on Oct. 25.
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island area
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Pawleys Island area on Saturday. Midway Fire Rescue said the wreck is in the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive. Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and expect delays as crews continue to...
CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday. The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area. A second alert...
Lumberton Walmart shooting suspect turns himself in; bond set at $1M
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The man who police said opened fire inside a Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday is now in custody. Authorities said 26-year-old Jarod Lowery turned himself in on Monday to the Lumberton Police Department. Lowery is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill...
The Tanger Outlets of Myrtle Beach are currently hosting a charity Shoe Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina. Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks...
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach fall 13 cents over Thanksgiving holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the Myrtle Beach area fell 13.2 cents over the Thanksgiving holiday week, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 197 stations. “As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we...
Long Bay Theatre’s Christmas Musical is almost here just in time for the holidays
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Long Bay Theatre Christmas production is The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical. It’s more than a mouth full, it’s a good time. So leave the kids at home, for this one is a bit out of their league. The stereotypical trailer park...
Small businesses at Grand Strand flea market see boost on Thanksgiving weekend
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Small businesses in the Grand Strand got a big boost over Thanksgiving weekend. In Surfside Beach, many of the nearly 150 vendors at the Hudson Flea Market are small local businesses. Josh Hudson, a co-owner of the flea market, said they got a lot of...
Online scams to look out for this Cyber Monday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number and click “buy,” there are a few common scams to watch out for while shopping online. First, the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina said you’ll...
Kick off the holiday season with Alabama Theater
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now thru December make a new tradition by celebrating the holidays with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show. 2022′s #1 Christmas Show in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special...
Manufacturing company invests $4.2 million to expand Horry County operations creating new jobs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A manufacturing company specializing in building materials announced plans Monday to expand operations in Horry County. Shed Windows and More, Inc. a window and building manufacturer and distributor, currently located on Chestnut Road in Longs, will expand its operations to include a new 50,000-square-foot facility, which will allow the company to make double-pane vinyl windows in-house, therefore, increasing its business and workflow.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are beginning to stay mild this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Clouds are beginning to dry out this evening. Clouds will begin to gradually clear out, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to be a bit chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping in the low to mid 40s across our area. THE WEEK AHEAD.
