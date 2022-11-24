Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — On Monday an Oregon Senate panel rescinded the protective measure it had imposed on a state senator after he made threatening statements during an acrimonious 2019 legislative session, in a case that centers on free speech. Since July 2019, Sen. Brian Boquist had been required to give 12 hours notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol, to give the state police time to bolster their security and to ensure the safety of people in the Capitol. Boquist, who was then a Republican and now belongs to the Independent Party of Oregon, maintained in a lawsuit that this measure violates his right to free speech as an elected official and that the imposed restriction amounted to retaliation for his fiery statements. In a ruling last April, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed. Boquist suggested Monday that the Senate Conduct Committee, which met remotely, suspend the interim safety measure “until a judicial ruling is delivered by the federal courts on this matter.”

