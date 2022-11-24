ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxYeh_0jLsTkY400
New Mexico State Police assists APD officers in investigating a deadly overnight shooting at Coronado Hall Dorms on the University of New Mexico campus, Saturday Nov. 19, 2022, in Albuquerque, N.M. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player.

A state district judge denied a request by prosecutors to keep Jonathan Smith, 19, in custody pending trial on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. Smith’s attorney has said his client had no previous criminal record and comes from a good home.

Authorities say the plan for revenge on Mike Peake, the New Mexico State University basketball player, followed a brawl at a college football game earlier this fall. The shooting happened just hours before the scheduled tipoff of a basketball game between the two schools, and authorities say Peake was allegedly lured to the UNM campus in Albuquerque early Saturday.

Police identified Brandon Travis as the University of New Mexico student who was fatally shot and accused of planning the assault on Peake, the starting power forward for the Aggies basketball team.

Court documents state that a 17-year-old female UNM student conspired with Smith, Travis and another young man to get Peake on campus. Once there, the men confronted Peake, and Travis shot him in the leg. Peake returned fire, killing Travis. The teen girl is facing conspiracy charges in juvenile court.

University officials confirmed Wednesday that Peake, who is expected to recover, is still a member of the team. While Peake violated curfew rules and the student code of conduct for taking a gun on the team trip, he has not been charged with a crime.

New Mexico State University officials said during a news conference Wednesday that student athletes who were involved in that previous fight were disciplined, and that officials from both schools have been in talks about how to ensure the safety of students and other fans during rivalry games.

“We are taking these events extremely seriously and we are looking at everything we can and should be able to do to avoid these kinds of things in the future,” NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said.

Arvizu was joined by Athletics Director Mario Moccia and Dean of Students Ann Goodman. They all talked about the high expectations for student athletes and the values that are preached by NMSU coaches.

Goodman said the New Mexico rivalry is not unlike many others around the country when it comes to college athletics, and fights that erupt during such games are not always motivated by the rivalry itself but rather something else.

What sparked the fight in October is part of the ongoing investigation. Still, the officials said they have talking with the University of New Mexico about ways to “lower the temperature” so hostility can be avoided during future games between the two schools.

According to data collected by UNM and NMSU authorities, it’s rare for weapons to be found on campus.

At New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, officials said there were no arrests involving weapons in 2021, only one in 2020 and three in 2019. There have been 10 cases of weapons found in student housing at UNM in Albuquerque in the last four years, with only two in 2019 leading to an arrest, citation or summons.

Comments / 16

Off to Jupiter
4d ago

"Comes from a good home" ... I need to know precise details on what specifically qualifies as a "good home" and exactly how coming from a good home negates one's involvement in an alleged murder plot which appears to have gone awry.

Reply
12
Mike Seaman
4d ago

Not only released but released to his mommy to go back to Texas! New Mexican law is ridiculous

Reply
17
Guest
4d ago

justification for this is absurd! He should stay in jail, this was a planned attack. All of those involved need to be be charged & held accountable!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow-Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

3 Albuquerque police officers on leave after fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three Albuquerque police officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man who was involved in a domestic dispute with his parents. Police Chief Harold Medina says the mother called for help after the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Authorities: NM judge, husband die in likely murder-suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A municipal judge in New Mexico appears to have been fatally shot by her husband before he killed himself, authorities said. Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of Diane Albert, 65, and Eric Pinkerton, 63, several dogs and a cat on Friday at their home in the Village of Los Ranchos, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said. She said Pinkerton apparently shot and killed them all before taking his own life.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One injured following stabbing in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing near Central and San Pedro. Once officers got to the scene, they found man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is in stable condition. No other information has been released […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured. A pair of University of New Mexico students face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection with the plan to lure the New Mexico State University player to campus while he was in town for a game. A criminal complaint filed by state police details what led up to the early Saturday shooting on the Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM topples NDSU, improves to 5-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team kept the hot streak alive on Saturday night against North Dakota State. Through a complete team performance, UNM took down the Bison on day two of the Lobo Classic. After a slow start to the first half filled with turnovers and less than ideal shooting, the cherry […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage

EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Daily Beast

New Mexico Judge Shot Dead Along With Her Pets

A newly elected judge in New Mexico has been found shot dead along with her pets in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Diane Albert, a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos and a former Los Alamos County Commissioner, was found dead Friday after a friend alerted police to a “troubling message” from Albert’s husband, the Albuquerque Journal reports, citing a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “[Eric] Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself,” the spokeswoman was quoted saying. Deputies reportedly found the bodies of several dogs and a cat at the couple’s home. Local news outlet KOAT reports that dispatch tapes obtained from the sheriff’s office revealed deputies being told: “He left a voice-mail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat. And he is about to murder himself.”
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Apparent family dispute ends with fatal shooting by APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An apparent domestic dispute between a father and son ended with a fatal shooting of the son by an Albuquerque Police Department officer. At a news briefing Friday night, police Chief Harold Medina said that the mother called APD around 3:20 p.m. asking them to intervene in a fight between her husband and their son. She indicated that the son's mental health and apparent intoxication were involved, and that there was potential for lethal actions on his part.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque

APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast …. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea …. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea deal. New Mexico United launch new...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy