Maumee, OH

13abc.com

Lawyers seek jury trial for Olympian Oshae Jones

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Attorneys for Olympian Oshae Jones, of Toledo, want the case to go before a jury of her peers. New filings in Toledo Municipal Court show Jones’ attorneys are demanding a jury trial instead of a bench trial. Her lawyer tells 13abc they have no plans for a plea and still believe the charges against her could be dropped.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

64-year-old Toledo man carjacked by three men carrying guns

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was carjacked early Sunday morning when police say multiple suspects approached him with weapons. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Spring Grove Avenue in east Toledo about 3:30 a.m. The victim told officers three males with rifles robbed him after he parked his truck outside his home.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One dead after fatal Toledo crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Barry Bagels celebrates 50 years with 50 cent bagels

TOLEDO, Ohio — Barry Bagels has been in business for 50 years! To recognize this milestone, several Barry's locations will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary with a special discount on Tuesday, Nov. 29. All Barry Bagels locations (except the express locations in Toledo Hospital and Imagination Station) will be...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
TOLEDO, OH
rossford.com

Letter to the Editor

I recently graduated from Rossford’s first Citizens’ Police Academy headed by Police Chief Kitzler, and I cannot recommend it more enthusiastically to any other Rossford resident in the years to come. Over the eight week course, we took a tour of the station and learned about police policies...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Over 300 nativity scenes on display at downtown Toledo church

TOLEDO, Ohio — One local church is working to make sure people remember the story of the first Christmas at their Nativity Festival. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, on Erie St. in downtown Toledo, will have hundreds of nativity scenes on display starting on Sunday November 25 and lasting through December 18.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
WTOL 11

Tow truck driver charged with stealing catalytic converter

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tow truck driver is facing charges after police say he stole a catalytic converter last week. Toledo police officers were dispatched to Mac and Al's Garage on West Laskey Road on Thanksgiving about 5:30 p.m. Officers located tow driver Bryan Jones at the shop and detained him for questioning.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the call at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive, near Ottawa Park and Toledo Hospital. An SUV driven by Annette Carter eastbound on Ottawa Drive and a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

One Person Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .William E. Cozad was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of abduction and domestic violence. Some of the conditions include entering into and...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
