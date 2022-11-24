Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Related
WTVM
D.A. Turner YMCA holding ribbon cutting for new childcare expansion in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - D.A. Turner YMCA in Columbus is holding a ribbon cutting for its new expansion. On December 2, the D.A. Turner YMCA will cut the ribbon and open its doors for the new childcare expansion - located at 4384 Warm Springs Road in Columbus. The expansion includes...
WTVM
LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!. We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 29, Uptown Columbus, Inc will celebrate Giving Tuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement. Uptown Columbus produces dozens of beloved events each year, such as the Friday Night Concerts, Food Truck Festivals, Riverfest and more. In addition to bringing area residents together, these events also raise money for the nonprofit organization, which helps the Uptown thrive.
WTVM
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!. Back in April, it was announced that Kadie the Cow will move to Bay Avenue in Uptown - and that move is finally happening on November 29!. According to Uptown Columbus, she will be loaded...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus
Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
WTVM
Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 49-year-old woman has been arrested following an altercation that led to another woman being hospitalized after being shot several times on Enoch Drive in Columbus. According to police, on Nov. 26, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Meansville, Georgia
Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
WTVM
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn. On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street. Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz...
WTVM
Fall feel for now, Warming up toward mid week with rain/storms likely
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for some ups and downs this week as far as the weather and temperatures. It will be warm around mid week, colder late week followed by another warm up over the weekend. There is one high chance of rain. Lots of sun on this...
Alabama man dies after police use Taser, investigation ongoing
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Auburn man dies after being detained and tased by Auburn police. Auburn police say Saturday, November 27 at 2:48 PM dispatch received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive of a person exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers responded to the area […]
Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
WSFA
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
WTVM
Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
WTVM
Death investigation underway after man dies from police stun gun in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a man died after being shot with a police stun gun. On November 27, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Auburn police received a complaint of a person showing erratic behavior in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Officers responded...
WTVM
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six local schools hit the field on Friday night hoping to keep their championship dreams alive. Brookstone 17 at Pacelli 20 (OT)
WTVM
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
Comments / 0