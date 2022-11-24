ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!. We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Uptown Columbus to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 29, Uptown Columbus, Inc will celebrate Giving Tuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement. Uptown Columbus produces dozens of beloved events each year, such as the Friday Night Concerts, Food Truck Festivals, Riverfest and more. In addition to bringing area residents together, these events also raise money for the nonprofit organization, which helps the Uptown thrive.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!. Back in April, it was announced that Kadie the Cow will move to Bay Avenue in Uptown - and that move is finally happening on November 29!. According to Uptown Columbus, she will be loaded...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus

Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 49-year-old woman has been arrested following an altercation that led to another woman being hospitalized after being shot several times on Enoch Drive in Columbus. According to police, on Nov. 26, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000...
COLUMBUS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Meansville, Georgia

Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
MEANSVILLE, GA
WTVM

One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn. On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street. Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama man dies after police use Taser, investigation ongoing

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Auburn man dies after being detained and tased by Auburn police.   Auburn police say Saturday, November 27 at 2:48 PM dispatch received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive of a person exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers responded to the area […]
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL

