Olive Crest Promotes Kids at Heart for Giving Tuesday

As we celebrate 26 years in Las Vegas (and our 50th anniversary year in 2023 as an organization), it’s hard to put into words how grateful we are for our Las Vegas supporters. For years, they have answered God’s call to partner with Olive Crest in Las Vegas to give kids and families in crisis the love and grace of our great God.
Kagele Named Trustee President of Olive Crest in Nevada

Elizabeth Kagele, former banking executive for nearly 25 years and business entrepreneur, has been named trustee president of Olive Crest in Nevada. Kagele, 38, joined Olive Crest’s trustee group in 2020 while working as an executive with U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. Olive Crest was one of the non-profits being supported by U.S. Bank, and at the time her desire was give back to the Las Vegas community.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
$4,100 stolen from mother’s EBT card ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While thousands of Nevadans use food stamps or EBT cards to gather Thanksgiving groceries this week, one mother said she is unable to do so after losing $4,100 through fraud. One in every seven Nevadans, or 453,300 people, utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries each month through food […]
Las Vegas Strip Adds Another Huge Casino Project

New hotel casino projects along the Las Vegas Strip continue to proliferate following the slowdown during the covid pandemic. Locals and visitors have gotten used to seeing cranes and construction equipment in the area, and they can expect to see a lot more in the coming months. In recent years,...
Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
