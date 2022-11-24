Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Related
nevadabusiness.com
Olive Crest Promotes Kids at Heart for Giving Tuesday
As we celebrate 26 years in Las Vegas (and our 50th anniversary year in 2023 as an organization), it’s hard to put into words how grateful we are for our Las Vegas supporters. For years, they have answered God’s call to partner with Olive Crest in Las Vegas to give kids and families in crisis the love and grace of our great God.
nevadabusiness.com
Kagele Named Trustee President of Olive Crest in Nevada
Elizabeth Kagele, former banking executive for nearly 25 years and business entrepreneur, has been named trustee president of Olive Crest in Nevada. Kagele, 38, joined Olive Crest’s trustee group in 2020 while working as an executive with U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. Olive Crest was one of the non-profits being supported by U.S. Bank, and at the time her desire was give back to the Las Vegas community.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
borderreport.com
Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect asked showgirls for photo with foot-long knife: doc
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, had asked a group of showgirls to take a photo with a foot-long kitchen knife he was trying to sell before stabbing them, documents obtained by Nexstar’s KLAS said Friday.
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
Metro: Man shot and killed outside residence in east valley
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.
jammin1057.com
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
‘It was all I had,’ Woman says armed burglars stole $47K from Las Vegas home as she slept
A woman told 8 News Now she’s afraid to stay in her house after two men armed with a firearm broke in.
Las Vegas police investigating homicide by Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street
A homicide is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street.
One dead after physical altercation turns into stabbing in Downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a physical altercation-turned-stabbing that killed one person on Wednesday night.
Police barricade shuts down Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas valley
SWAT and crisis negotiators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were on scene in the 5000 block of Hayward Avenue, between Tropicana and Hacienda avenues.
5 years prison, $2.5M restitution for Las Vegas COVID fraud
A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution for bilking the government out of millions of dollars.
$4,100 stolen from mother’s EBT card ahead of Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While thousands of Nevadans use food stamps or EBT cards to gather Thanksgiving groceries this week, one mother said she is unable to do so after losing $4,100 through fraud. One in every seven Nevadans, or 453,300 people, utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase groceries each month through food […]
Las Vegas Strip Adds Another Huge Casino Project
New hotel casino projects along the Las Vegas Strip continue to proliferate following the slowdown during the covid pandemic. Locals and visitors have gotten used to seeing cranes and construction equipment in the area, and they can expect to see a lot more in the coming months. In recent years,...
8newsnow.com
Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
Comments / 1