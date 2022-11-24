Woman calls police about chicken bones in her yard; three college students cited for loud music: Berea police blotter

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating RinkTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Mother leaves sleeping toddlers unattended: Avon Police Blotter
A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.
Driver stopped for window tint, arrested for suspended license: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was stopped at 8:48 p.m. Nov. 25 for excessive window tint and was found to have a suspended license. He was cited for driving under suspension and was turned over to another agency on an outstanding warrant. Disturbance: West Union Street. Police responded to a call about a...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police investigate murder of Maple Heights man
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Maple Heights man was found shot to death inside a car Saturday, Nov. 26. East Cleveland police said the victim was discovered around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Collamer Ave. Officers said the victim was in the driver’s seat of a...
Drunk driver flips car: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police and fire units responded to a rollover crash at 6:11 p.m. Nov. 6. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later questioned by police. The Lakewood woman said she crashed when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. She reportedly showed signs of impairment and...
Business reports $12,000 check stolen in California: Brunswick Police Blotter
Man killed in Cleveland shooting on Thanksgiving
A 24-year-old man has died after being shot in Cleveland Thursday.
Argument in West Side mosque results in man getting shot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An argument during evening prayer inside a West Side mosque ended when a man shot a fellow congregant outside the building, resulting in felonious assault charges, authorities say. Nasir Abdelrahman, 53, was arrested Nov. 21 and accused of shooting a fellow mosque goer in the biceps. The...
Grand jury charges driver with murder in hit-and-run crash that killed Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cuyahoga County grand jury Monday accused a Cleveland man of murder in the death of firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Tetrick, 51, of Kirtland, was killed while working at an accident scene Nov. 19 on Interstate 90 in Bratenahl. He was struck by a car driven by Leander Bissell, 40, who then drove away, according to authorities.
Man who carjacked woman, drove through gates at Cleveland Hopkins Airport taken into federal custody, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – A man who carjacked a woman and breached a gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was charged Monday with damaging its main radar antenna tower, which prompted the temporary shutdown of the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year, authorities say.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month will be arraigned Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Marlon Hale was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location. Ferrell died from his injuries at the...
Suspect shot with own gun during Target parking lot robbery, reports say
The two men fought over the gun.
Man starts fight at hotel: Independence Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive who failed to show up for his sentencing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive who never showed up to court for his sentencing. Correy Hill, 33, was convicted of felonious assault, weapons under disability, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated menacing for an Oct. 2020 shooting in Sheffield Township.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland pedestrian killed
Pianist Kofi Boakye was the crowd favorite, round after round, for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition. Last week, he won the competition's grand prize of $20,000.
Man Gets Shot With His Own Gun After Failed Robbery at Cleveland Target
A Cleveland man attempted to rob a victim in a Target parking lot, but the victim certainly got the last laugh. This event happened at Target on West 117th. Antwan Pryor was supposed to be buying an iPhone from someone he had met online. After getting in the victim’s car to look at the phone, Pryor pulled out a gun and attempted a robbery.
Driver revived from overdose after hitting express lane wall: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Dispatched to a single-car crash in the northbound freeway express lanes at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 25, first responders found the driver, a Mayfield Heights woman, 26, unconscious in her Kia and revived her with Narcan, a brand-name form of naloxone used as an antidote for opioid overdoses. After being brought...
Missing Cleveland woman last seen in October found dead in Pennsylvania, shot in head: coroner
Anyone with information on her disappearance was urged to contact police at 216-621-1234 or provide an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).
Suspected drunk driver hits fire hydrant, utility pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Crocker Road. A worker in a building at Crocker and Detroit roads at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 heard a loud crash on the street and saw a white truck sparking as it fled the scene. Officers discovered the vehicle did not make it far....
OVI suspect hits construction arrow trailer: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI crash: Lorain Road. Officers at 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 12 responded to Lorain Road near the Dover Center Road intersection regarding a one-vehicle crash. A witness at the scene flagged down officers and said he had witnessed a gray Chevrolet Equinox headed westbound on...
