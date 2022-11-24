ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Creighton, Nebraska volleyball ready for NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton and Nebraska will stay in-state to open up NCAA Volleyball Tournament play. The Bluejays, making their 11th straight tournament appearance, will host Auburn, South Dakota and Houston for the first and second rounds at D.J. Sokol Arena. South Dakota and Houston play Friday at 3:30...
CREIGHTON, NE
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — New Husker football coach Matt Rhule and his family arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. The Rhules were greeted at the Lincoln airport by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife Angela. They then went directly to Memorial Stadium, including a brief stop at the...
LINCOLN, NE
How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem

Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska football introduces Matt Rhule as the program's new head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule detailed his goals for the Husker program during his introductory press conference on Monday. “This is a place that is committed to greatness,” Rhule said. Rhule said he wants to build a Husker team that's “tough and hard-working.”
LINCOLN, NE
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska football's Matt Rhule to be one of the nation's top-paid coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football's new hire will be one of the top-paid coaches in the nation. Matt Rhule's eight-year deal is worth up to $74 million, averages $9.25 million per year and includes $66.6 million in guaranteed money, athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed on Monday. "All I can...
LINCOLN, NE
Blue Star Memorial Highways will get makeover

GRETNA, Neb. — Travelers along Interstate 80 stop to rest just west of Gretna. At the stop is a Blue Star Memorial Highway marker. "The Blue Star itself is representative of the Blue Star that families would put in the window if they had a family member serving in the war during World War II," Mary Carlson said.
GRETNA, NE
New Husker football coach Matt Rhule appears on ESPN's College GameDay

LINCOLN, Neb. — Matt Rhule, Nebraska football's next head coach, made a guest appearance Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay. Rhule said the Huskers have "the greatest fan base in football" and called Lincoln "the right fit." Watch Rhule's full appearance on GameDay in the video at the top of...
LINCOLN, NE
Creighton men, women's basketball earn high marks in new AP Top 25

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton women's basketball team earned the program's highest-ever ranking, while the Creighton men's basketball team matched theirs in the latest AP Top 25. The Creighton women are ranked No. 13 in this week's AP Top 25. The program's previous high was No. 16 in last...
OMAHA, NE
Get to know Matt Rhule, Nebraska's next head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers announced Saturday that the program has hired Matt Rhule to lead Nebraska football. Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts cited Rhule's ability to build and lead college football programs in naming him the program's 31st head coach. “(Matt) Rhule has created a winning culture throughout...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha city planners are hoping to expand urban agriculture

Nebraska is known for its agriculture, but the zoning codes in the state's largest city don't explicitly lay out a way residents can grow food. It also doesn't restrict it. "Right now, it's sort of a gray area," said Tim Fries, a city planner for the city of Omaha. Organizations...
OMAHA, NE
Creighton claims third-straight Big East Tournament title

OMAHA, Neb. — It was a rubber match to decide the conference tournament champion. After splitting regular season meetings, No. 15 Creighton and No. 14 Marquette squared off at D.J. Sokol Arena Saturday night with the Bluejays beating the Golden Eagles in five sets (16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 31-33, 15-12) to win their third-straight Big East Tournament title.
OMAHA, NE
Huskers name Matt Rhule new head football coach

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska ended the suspense early Saturday and named Matt Rhule the new head football coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule will receive an eight-year contract. Terms of the deal were not immediately announced. In its news release, the University of Nebraska made no...
LINCOLN, NE
Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
Light snow expected for Omaha area on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Rain and snow are expected to return to the Omaha area on Tuesday. A mix of drizzle and light rain could cause wet roads and impact the morning commute. Temperatures will drop throughout the day as north winds gust up to 35 miles per hour. We'll see a transition to a wintry mix and snow in the late morning, between 10 a.m. and noon, as temperatures drop below freezing.
OMAHA, NE
Doctors brace for peak of flu season

OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors warn that the flu is here, and it may not be going away until the spring. They encourage families to get the flu shot now, so it can start taking effect before holiday gatherings. "Because everyone was really hunkered down and paying lots of attention...
OMAHA, NE
Editorial - Giving Tuesday 2022

The holiday season has officially begun. It’s also the season of giving. An important time for local non-profits as they raise money to help those in need. This Tuesday, local charities will be participating in the global Giving Tuesday event. In our community, you can be part of Giving...
OMAHA, NE

