Drug abuse leads to crime for Oak Hall man
A 25-year-old Oak Hall man testified Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court that using illegal drugs since he was 10 led him to commit a series of crimes. Timothy John Vanhart will be behind bars for nine years. Judge W. Revell Lewis III revoked previous suspended sentences leaving the defendant with two years to serve. The judge then sentenced Vanhart to two years for burglary and grand larceny in one incident, four years for burglary, attempted burglary, and destruction of property in another case, and a year for wounding a fellow inmate at the Accomack Jail.
WBOC
WBOC
Two Delaware Men Arrested on Felony Drug Charges
SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested two men on felony drug charges during a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 25 a state trooper made a traffic stop after seeing a car driving on Old Furnace Road with a broken brake light that failed to use their turn signal.
WMDT.com
Easton home destroyed in fire, fire marshals investigating
EASTON, Md. – An investigation is underway after a Talbot County home was destroyed in a fire Thanksgiving night. The fire was reported by a neighbor just after 8 p.m. at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. Nearly 50 firefighters responded to fight the blaze, which was placed under control in approximately 30 minutes.
WBOC
WGMD Radio
1 Arrested after Leaving Scene of Ellendale Crash
Ellendale emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision Saturday morning just before 10 at the intersection of Route 113 and 16. Officials say injuries were minor. The driver of an Altima turned left onto Route 113 – into the path of a westbound Toyota and they collided – in front of a state trooper. The 25 year old driver of the Altima removed the license plate – the vehicle was not his – and ran off – he was arrested by Delaware State Police near the scene and charged with multiple traffic violations:
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
WGMD Radio
Traffic Stop Near Seaford Ends in Two Arrests for Drugs
Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop near Seaford Friday night. Delaware State Police stopped a vehicle on Old Furnace Road in the area of Eskridge Road with an improper brake light and failure to properly signal while turning. Troopers contacted the driver, 45 year old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville and the passenger 44 year old Deshawn Magee of Seaford. A computer check showed Deshields had a suspended license and an active warrant out of JP Court. He was arrested. While speaking with Magee troopers saw suspected drugs in plain view and he was arrested after a short struggle with police.
WBOC
Fire Heavily Damages Easton Home
EASTON, Md. - Authorities are investigating a Thanksgiving Day fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at a two-story located at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. The Easton Volunteer...
WBOC
Somerset County's First Private Liquor License Business Now Up and Running
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Mahesh Brahmbhatt, better known as "Junior" has long sold beer and wine at his Princess Anne business. But now for the first time in Somerset County, he's selling liquor under a private liquor license. "I started selling wine and beer then they passed the law to...
WGMD Radio
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
californiaexaminer.net
Dover Man Killed, Assault Weapons Found During Search
A man was reportedly shot and murdered outside of his home in Dover, and a check of the premises after the incident revealed two guns designed to look like assault rifles, along with additional weapons and drugs. Police in Dover, Delaware, have determined that a deceased person is a 29-year-old...
fox29.com
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
WMDT.com
Coast Guard search underway for missing 60-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, Md-Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue are currently searching for a 60-year-old male last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard watch standers were notified that the man did not return home from...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Family Members Report Body of Missing Boater has been Recovered
UPDATED – 2pm – Family members report that the body of 60 year old Frank Stewart has been recovered. ===============================================================. The US Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire and Rescue are searching for a possible person in the water. Officials say Coast Guard watch standers were notified that 60 year old Frank Stewart did not return from his fishing trip last night. His 14 foot aluminum boat was located aground in the marsh in the Choptank River near Oyster Shell Point – the motor still running and fishing gear still in the water. He was last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information – call ion regarding Frank Stewart, call at 410-576-2693.
WGMD Radio
1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
WBOC
Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case
MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
