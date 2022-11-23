ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Elon Musk refuses to pay travel invoices Twitter incurred before his arrival, report says

By Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDQcQ_0jLsRFAP00

Elon Musk refused to pay travel expenses Twitter incurred before he took over the company, according to The New York Times .

Twitter executives racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel invoices, which the company intended to pay, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed current and former employees.

The travel charges were reportedly approved by Twitter's previous management.

But when Musk bought the platform , he declined to pay the bills and his staff have avoided calls from travel vendors, sources told the publication.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk has put several cost-cutting measures in place since closing his $44 billion Twitter acquisition last month. He laid off half of Twitter's 7,500-person workforce and has cut the company's contract workforce.

Musk has warned staff to prepare for "difficult times ahead" and described a dire economic environment that would impact Twitter's advertising revenue. Some advertisers have paused spending on Twitter since Musk bought the company.

“Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn,” Musk told employees in an email this month, according to the Associated Press .

Will Donald Trump tweet again?: Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump on Twitter

Work 'hardcore' or leave: Employees resign from Twitter after Elon Musk's deadline to recommit and walks back remote-work policy

Musk delays Twitter Blue verification

Musk has bet on Twitter's subscription service as a revenue stream for the company, which relies almost entirely on advertising to make money.

The platform launched a revamped Twitter Blue that gives users a blue verified badge for $8 a month. But Twitter paused the program just a few days later after fake verified accounts flooded the platform and sowed confusion.

Musk said Monday Twitter is holding off the relaunch of Twitter Blue verification "until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," adding the platform might use different colors for organizations and individuals.

He previously said the service would be back on Nov. 29.

Fake verified accounts: Parody accounts flood Twitter after new subscription service rollout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jLPP_0jLsRFAP00
Twitter logo on a mobile phone Michael Dwyer, AP

Twitter layoffs, 'hardcore' ultimatum

One of Musk's first moves as Twitter's head was laying off half of the staff earlier this month. Since then, the Twitter exodus has continued to grow after a reported wave of resignations last week.

Musk asked employees to commit to an "extremely hardcore" work environment or leave the company. Workers reportedly resigned after Musk's deadline for employees to decide whether they wanted to continue in the company.

An ultimatum, sudden terminations: Twitter changes raise questions about Elon Musk's management skills

Musk fires employees: Twitter slashes content moderation staff as new CEO Elon Musk looks to outsource

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk refuses to pay travel invoices Twitter incurred before his arrival, report says

Comments / 73

Betty Boop
4d ago

There is really no excuse for any 3-4+ month old expense reports. Corporate wants them done monthly so as to keep on budget, etc. It's not like he walked in and bought the place. This has been going for too long. Shame on management for not getting their staff member expense reports in.

Reply(5)
13
Steven Kohler
4d ago

Now Elon has taken a page from Trump's playbook and refuses to reimburse his employees for their travel. Next will be endless lawsuits for this, wrongful terminations, stiff employees...How soon before he announces a run for President?

Reply(14)
10
Anywhooo
4d ago

The travel vendors will just sue for services rendered...like Judge Judy said..."You ate the steak...now pay for it!!

Reply(12)
6
Related
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Fires Another Host

NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

691K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy