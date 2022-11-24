AEW Dynamite live results: Thanksgiving eve in Chicago

The Elite vs. Death Triangle series continues, plus Chris Jericho defends the ROH title.

AEW Dynamite airs its Thanksgiving eve episode tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The best-of-seven series between The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) and Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) for the AEW World Trios Championship continues tonight. Death Triangle holds a 1-0 series lead.

The ROH World Championship will be on the line, as Chris Jericho defends against NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii.

Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager.

The finals of the AEW World title eliminator tournament will take place, as "All Ego" Ethan Page faces Ricky Starks. The winner earns a title shot at Winter is Coming.

A confrontation between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Bow Wow will air on the program.

William Regal will speak on the show after turning on Jon Moxley and aligning with MJF at Full Gear.

Our live coverage begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

**********

AEW Dynamite opened with Excalibur welcoming us alongside Tony Schiavone & Taz as they recap the main event from Full Gear, while Lord William Regal is already in the ring.

Regal said the fans will have to wait until next week to hear from MJF, as he not only doesn’t want to come to Chicago, but he’s on set of a major motion picture. Jon Moxley’s music interrupts and out from the crowd walks the now former AEW World Champion. Moxley is about to go at Regal, but Bryan Danielson quickly hits the ring and holds back Moxley.

Danielson said they’ve all done bad things in their careers and asks Moxley not to hurt Regal. He slapped Moxley to try to get him to calm down, which was a questionable tactic. Danielson said the struggles Moxley has dealt with, his father suffered the same struggles, but Danielson couldn’t understand, so Regal helped him. Danielson mentions Moxley’s daughter and how this could help her with her own father. Moxley got in Regal’s face and said he only wants Regal to do one thing, run far away from him and never come back. Regal slowly retreated, as the crowd chanted Hey, Hey, Hey, Goodbye.

-We go backstage to Renee Paquette with Keith Lee, asking his thoughts on Full Gear. Lee didn’t get out one word before Swerve Strickland walked in, put his hand over the camera and said they need to talk.

Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) defeated Jake Hager (w/Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Daniel Garcia) to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Title

(Hager being more worried about his hat staying on made him a joke in this match. This could’ve been much better if that wasn't the focus. The post match was far more consequential.)

Hager put Cassidy’s glasses on to go with his purple bucket hat, so Cassidy delivered his little kicks, but got mowed over by Hager. Cassidy knocked off the hat, low bridged Hager, did a little bull fighting with Menard & Parker before trying a dive on Hager, was caught and posted. Hager regained his precious hat and that’s what took us to commercial.

Hager controlled the action the entire break until Cassidy was knocked off the apron, but did a trust fall onto his Best Friends, who Hager promptly steamrolled. Cassidy took out Garcia, Menard & Parker on a dive before Hager caught a top rope DDT attempt, which Cassidy countered into a stundog millionaire and satellite DDT. Hager blocked an Orange Punch into a slam and slapped on the ankle lock. Cassidy got the hold broke by ripping the hat off Hager, who was more preoccupied putting his hat on, as Cassidy got a cazadora roll up to retain.

Post match, QT Marshall & The Factory interrupted, as his microphone was quickly cut off. The lights went out and Julia Hart appeared on stage, as The House of Black were in the ring and annihilated Best Friends & Rocky Romero as The Factory applauded. That lasted a few seconds before Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King demolished them as well. Security guards and prelim wrestlers hit the ring, but they all suffered the same fate. The crowd went crazy for the destruction, which capped with Brody King hitting Dante’s Inferno on a security guard on the ramp. Excalibur said no one is safe now that the House of Black has returned.

**********

-Recap of the Jack Perry & Luchasaurus cage match from Full Gear is shown. Perry said as much as he resents Luchasaurus, he’s glad he shared that moment with him after everything they’ve been through.

Ricky Starks defeated Ethan Page (w/Stokely Hathaway) to win the Title Eliminator Tournament

(Despite the Starks injury hampering his explosiveness, this match picked up the second half and now our AEW World Title is officially set for Winter is Coming.)

Starks is super taped up after having to get through Lance Archer & Brian Cage in a 24 hour span this past weekend. Page had an easy going early, really going after the injured ribs until Starks relentlessly poured it on in the corner. Starks tried a float over in the corner, but Page put on the brakes and punted the ribs. Page played to the crowd, as Starks hit a desperation Spear, but couldn’t capitalize. Page drove Starks to the barricade and post outside and remained in control the entire picture in picture.

Starks made his one arm comeback, tried a Tornado DDT, but Page hung him up rib first on the ropes. Starks fought back and sent Page outside, as he reluctantly tried a dive, but Hathaway shoved Page out of the way and Starks missed the mark. The referee ejected Hathaway for getting involved as we get our second Hey, Hey, Hey, Goodbye chant of the evening. Page & Starks went up in the corner, as Page tried an avalanche bodyslam, but Starks hit a superplex.

Slugfest ensued, as Starks hit a swinging neckbreaker and nice Tornado DDT for two. Starks couldn’t get Roshambo, as Page hit a powerslam for two of his own. Starks avoided Ego’s Edge, but Page missed a lariat and ate multiple Spears from Starks to get the victory. Starks now faces MJF at Winter Is Coming on December 14 th .

-A quick recap of Samoa Joe winning the TNT Title at Full Gear is shown, along with some words from Wardlow saying it’s still Wardlow’s World.

**********

-Video of Jade Cargill confronting Bow Wow at his concert in Miami a few days ago. Renee Paquette is backstage with Jade & The Baddies and asks what is going on. Jade said she’s not giving any clout to the whack ass rapper and welcomes Red Velvet back to the Baddies. Next week they’ll have a celebration, since she’s already been there, done that in Chicago. Mark Sterling came in and said Cargill has no comment on Bow Wow, as Sterling served Kiera Hogan papers saying she didn’t live up to her end of the deal as a Baddie and her services are no longer needed with Red Velvet back.

AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC & Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) w/Don Callis, Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa) to win Match 2 of the Best of 7 Series and go up 2-0

(Spectacular showing from everyone involved, as the crowd was firmly behind Death Triangle, while The Elite had their fun making CM Punk references during this one.)

Pretty vocal boos for The Elite in CM Punk’s backyard during their Carry on Wayward Son entrance, while PAC has a facemask on because of his broken nose from last Saturday. Fenix & Omega shook hands to start, but Omega hit a quick V-Trigger as The Elite put the boots to Fenix to deafening boos. Penta & PAC ate double apron powerbombs, while Omega hit a Sky High for two on Fenix. Everyone brawled outside until Omega mocked the GTS pose, but Fenix cut off a Terminator Dive with a somersault cutter that Omega landed square on his head. Fenix hit a twisting dive on everyone outside, as Death Triangle took over.

Risky Business combination, as Omega & PAC had a quick series of reversals until PAC clutched his face to the floor, were Nick promptly punted him in the face. Matt hit a moonsault off the post to wipe out Fenix & Penta, as Omega hit the Kotaro Krusher on PAC and isolate him through break.

Omega bit at the arm of PAC to give yet another reference to the Brawl Out post presser, as Penta got the hot tag and ran wild with offense as only he can with a series of DDTs. Fenix showed off his amazing athleticism with a springboard hurricanrana on Nick, while kicking Matt’s face off to follow. Omega & PAC go back at it, as the Chicago fans started a ‘This is Awesome’ chant. Snap Dragon from Omega, as PAC’s facemask was ripped off and ate a triple superkick for a near fall.

Nick wiped out Penta & Fenix with a dive, as Omega hit a perfect V-Trigger, but PAC avoided One Winged Angel. Omega hit a GTS to make the Chicago crowd lose their minds, but PAC kicked out at two. Fenix bailed PAC out from eating a Meltzer Driver, as Fenix did a tope. Matt hit a low blow on PAC was handed the hammer by Brandon Cutler, but before he could use it, Penta appeared behing Matt with a hammer of his own and laid him out, as PAC stole the pin.

-Renee Paquette is on stage and announced that due to the injuries to Thunder Rosa and uncertainty when she can return, AEW has asked her to forfeit the Women’s Title. This got a massive ovation from the crowd, as Renee introduces the new AEW Women’s Champion, Jamie Hayter. Britt Baker talked on Hayter’s behalf and said they never considered this the Interim title.

**********

AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (w/Rebel) defeated Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale and Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S.

(Lots of this took place during commercial, with only about the last minute having the party match feel.)

Melo & Jay tried an early double suplex on Hayter, but it was reversed and Hayter powered both ladies over. Baker jumped in and took the fight to Melo with a sling blade, but Melo avoided a suplex and popped Baker with a punch. Baker tagged Nightingale, who ran wild on the J.A.S. and Blue hit an assisted cazadora splash. Melo got in a cheap shot and wiped out Nightingale on the floor, as she remained isolated until a shoving match between Melo, Jay, Baker & Hayter happened, allowing Blue to make the hot tag.

Hayter saved Jay from taking a pin, as every lady took turns hitting a high impact move before a Code Blue by Skye, as Baker broke the pin up. Hayt-Breaker by Hayter led to Baker hitting a Curb Stomp on Blue to win it.

Excalibur told us that due to Rosa forfeiting the title, Toni Storm’s title reign will be recognized without the Interim next to it and we’ll hear from Storm on Rampage.

-Renee Paquette (who RJ City brilliantly mentioned on Twitter is wearing the Sue Ellen Mischke look from Seinfeld) is backstage with Top Flight & FTR. Harwood said he hopes Top Flight takes over the tag division for years to come, as Darius challenges FTR for the ROH Tag Titles on Rampage Friday.

The Acclaimed came out to the ring to celebrate their title defense at Full Gear along with Daddy Ass. Bowens said his shoulder is feeling better, while Billy Gunn ripped off his bandages on his hands. Just as they were all about to scissor, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh & Jeff Jarrett appeared on the big screen to loud TNA Sucks chants. Caster had mentioned Lethal & Jarrett in his rap coming to the ring. Jarrett did the same promo he does all the time before Gunn cut him off so he could scissor with The Acclaimed. This was literally all that happened.

**********

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defeated Tomohiro Ishii to retain the title

(This was a war of a main event and Jericho has the battle scars to prove it. Just when you think the crowd was quieting down and getting tired, Ishii does what he does best, pull them right back in and bite at every chance he had at potentially uncrowning Jericho.)

Bobby Cruise is on ring announcing duty, while Ian Riccaboni has joined commentary to run down Ishii’s accomplishments. Jericho did what no one should do against Ishii, yell and slap him in the face. It resulted in a slap battle that Ishii won before punting Jericho in the back. Jericho took a powder briefly until a forearm battle commenced and this one ended with a backdrop suplex. Jericho missed a Code Breaker, while Ishii missed an enzugiri. Both men collided off shoulder blocks and Jericho went down. During the entire commercial break, these two just continued to chop each other and nothing else, as Jericho’s chest was bleeding as a result.

We return live to the sound of ‘Chop Forever’ chants as Taz compares Jericho’s chest to a raw piece of Kobe steak. Finally, Jericho switched to clotheslines in the corner, went up for ten punches, as Ishii powerbombed out for two. Both men were on the apron where Jericho did a DDT on the hardest part of the ring, as Jericho landed on his arm really awkwardly too. Ishii has no neck, so he was up relatively quickly, as the slugfest continued in the ring.

Each man traded German suplexes until Ishii collapsed, Jericho hit a Lionsault, but Ishii was up at one. Jericho hit a Code Breaker, but Ishii again kicked out. Ishii avoided the Judas Effect and delivered a headbutt flush as Jericho went down. Sliding lariat by the challenger, but Jericho kicked out. Jericho countered the brainbuster into a Walls of Jericho attempt, but Ishii countered into a Code Breaker and home run lariat for a close two. Ishii lit up Jericho with forearms until Jericho shot the double leg, got the Walls of Jericho, transitioned into the Liontamer, as Ishii flipped Jericho off and tapped out.

Post match, Jericho stormed up the ramp and was about to go after Ian Riccaboni, but Claudio Castagnoli cut him off with a slap to drop the ROH Champion to end the show, as Castagnoli certainly feels like a potential challenger for the ROH title come Final Battle.

AEW Rampage 11/25/22

· FTR defend the ROH Tag Team titles against Top Flight

· Darby Allin (w/Sting) faces Anthony Henry

· Hikaru Shida will be in action

· The Butcher, Blade & Rush take on John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10

AEW Dynamite 11/30/22

· Death Triangle vs. The Elite in Match 3 of the Best of 7 Series

· We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF