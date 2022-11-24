ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Eyewitness News cub reporters reflect on 10 years of covering Macy's parade balloon inflation

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwrIM_0jLsR6J700

An Eyewitness News tradition that happens every Thanksgiving Eve, continued Wednesday night for a 10th straight year.

The children of Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth joined her out in the field, reporting on the balloon inflation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade .

It's the type of inflation that no one's worried about and everyone loves! Even Michelle's son Jack agreed.

"Hey guys, happy inflation! The only day of the year we're excited to hear that!" Jack said.

RELATED | Everything to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's warehouse is ready to roll out this year's wave of floats for the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

The tradition started 29 years ago when Jim Dolan's daughter was 3 years old. She's now 31, with two children of her own.

For the last decade it's been Michelle Charlesworth and her children Isabelle and Jack.

The two special correspondents took a look back at their 10 years of reporting, and also gave a sneak peak at the balloons making an appearance in this year's parade.

Cub reporters join Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth to cover the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy