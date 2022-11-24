Eyewitness News cub reporters reflect on 10 years of covering Macy's parade balloon inflation

An Eyewitness News tradition that happens every Thanksgiving Eve, continued Wednesday night for a 10th straight year.

The children of Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth joined her out in the field, reporting on the balloon inflation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

It's the type of inflation that no one's worried about and everyone loves! Even Michelle's son Jack agreed.

"Hey guys, happy inflation! The only day of the year we're excited to hear that!" Jack said.

Macy's warehouse is ready to roll out this year's wave of floats for the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

The tradition started 29 years ago when Jim Dolan's daughter was 3 years old. She's now 31, with two children of her own.

For the last decade it's been Michelle Charlesworth and her children Isabelle and Jack.

The two special correspondents took a look back at their 10 years of reporting, and also gave a sneak peak at the balloons making an appearance in this year's parade.

Cub reporters join Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth to cover the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation.

