Billings, MT

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and warmer holiday turns cold next week

By Ed McIntosh
 5 days ago
There is a definite shift in the weather after the long weekend. It might be a good idea to string outdoor Christmas decorations sooner than later.

A fast-moving disturbance will bring some wet snow showers to the region Wednesday evening with the heaviest snow accumulations in the mountains and across southeast Montana and northern Wyoming.

With the wet and slushy roads could freeze up Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving morning. Bridges and overpasses will freeze first. Slow down and turn off cruise control when traveling for the holiday. I-90 through Sheridan and US-212 over Lame Deer Divide could be trouble spots

Seasonal temperatures are with highs in the 40s most days are expected through the weekend. Friday will be the warmest day we will see for quite a while reaching the upper 40s to low 50s in the lower elevations.

Winds will be gusty along the western foothills on Thanksgiving and Friday. Scattered showers are expected Saturday and Sunday with much colder weather by early next week.

BILLINGS, MT
