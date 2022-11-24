Read full article on original website
Jury deliberations continue in Oath Keepers trial
Five defendants accused of seditious conspiracy in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol are awaiting their fate as the jury deliberates. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBS News to discuss the trial.
First lady Jill Biden unveils White House holiday theme of "We the People"
Washington — Drawing decorating inspiration from America's founding documents, Jill Biden chose a "We the People" theme to deck the White House halls and to remind Americans of what unites them throughout the year, especially during the holidays. The first lady unveiled the transformational work of a small army...
Kellyanne Conway meets with House Jan. 6 committee staffers
Former Trump White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway met on Monday with staff members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Conway's attorney, Emmet Flood, joined her for the meeting. Conway arrived at the conference room where the committee meets shortly after...
New details emerge about alleged Walmart gunman
New details are emerging about the alleged gunman who shot and killed six co-workers in a Virginia Walmart. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
What the White House and Democrats will focus on during the lame duck session of Congress
With just three weeks remaining during the lame duck session of Congress, the White House and Democrats will focus on a few key pieces of legislation before Republicans take over the House. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe join Robert Costa on "Red and Blue" to discuss.
Judge Jennifer Dorow on her possible run for State Supreme Court
What's next for Judge Jennifer Dorow? We go one-on-one as she answers questions about a possible run for Wisconsin Supreme Court and her secret to patience in the courtroom
Fallout from Trump's meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West
Former President Donald Trump, who announced his latest bid for the White House earlier this month, was joined at a dinner last week at Mar-a-Lago by white supremacist agitator Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West. CBS News political director Fin Gomez and Kevin Madden, a senior partner at Penta Group, join "Red and Blue" to discuss the fallout from the dinner.
Supreme Court to hear Biden administration immigration case
The nation's highest court is being asked to decide how much leeway a president has on policy that hasn't been specifically spelled out by Congress. CBS News' John Dickerson speaks with James Romoser, editor of SCOTUSblog, about the facts of this case.
Democrats eye ambitious targets during lame-duck session
Lawmakers are returning to Washingto for the final sprint before the end of the 117th Congress. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss Democrats' list of legislative items to complete before year's end.
Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin dies at 61
Donald McEachin, the congressman representing Virginia's 4th congressional district, has died, according to a statement from his office. He was 61. "We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin," the representative's chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement. "Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first."
How Republicans have reacted so far to Trump's dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes
Some Republicans have condemned former President Donald Trump's recent dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, while some other lawmakers have remained silent. After last Tuesday's dinner was reported in the media on Friday, Trump said that he did not know who Fuentes was, nor that West...
Hundreds of thousands vote early in Georgia Senate runoff
Early voting is underway in the Georgia runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Associated Press deputy Washington bureau chief Steven Sloan joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the larger effect of the race on Capitol Hill and the issues driving a record number of early voters to the polls.
MyPillow guy Mike Lindell wants to run the Republican Party
Don't sleep on the upcoming Republican National Committee chair campaign, says Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO whose cause célèbre in recent years has been casting doubt about the validity of election results announced his candidacy for chair of the RNC Monday. Lindell, who made the announcement on an...
11/28: CBS News Prime Time
John Dickerson shows us why people are protesting against Xi Jinping in China, President Biden pleads with Congress to avert a rail shutdown, and Merriam-Webster's word of the year is "gaslighting."
Transcript: Rep. James Clyburn on "Face the Nation," Nov. 27, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina that aired Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Right now I want to speak to House Majority Whip, Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn, who joins us from Santee, South Carolina, this morning. Congressman, it's good to have you on the program. I want to start with what has happened in the past two weeks, we've had these three mass shootings. Back in June, you helped to push through this bipartisan investment in shoring up red flag laws and background checks, $13 billion expansion. And yet, in Virginia, both of the gun buyers legally purchased their weapons allegedly, so did the one in Colorado, what does that tell you about the efficacy of the federal law?
White House Christmas decorations celebrate "We the People"
First lady Jill Biden thanks volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the holidays, as the festive decorations are unveiled on November 28, 2022. The theme selected for this year is "We the People." The White House is decked out with more than 83,000 twinkling...
Native Americans disproportionately go missing, data show — and federal authorities are the ones who investigate
When tragedy strikes and a Native American is murdered or disappears on one of the 324 federally recognized reservations across the country, the majority of these cases are within federal jurisdiction, requiring federal law enforcement to investigate. And statistics show these communities see a disproportionate amount of violence and missing...
