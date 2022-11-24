ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Jury deliberations continue in Oath Keepers trial

Five defendants accused of seditious conspiracy in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol are awaiting their fate as the jury deliberates. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBS News to discuss the trial.
CBS News

Kellyanne Conway meets with House Jan. 6 committee staffers

Former Trump White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway met on Monday with staff members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Conway's attorney, Emmet Flood, joined her for the meeting. Conway arrived at the conference room where the committee meets shortly after...
CBS News

What the White House and Democrats will focus on during the lame duck session of Congress

With just three weeks remaining during the lame duck session of Congress, the White House and Democrats will focus on a few key pieces of legislation before Republicans take over the House. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe join Robert Costa on "Red and Blue" to discuss.
CBS News

Fallout from Trump's meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West

Former President Donald Trump, who announced his latest bid for the White House earlier this month, was joined at a dinner last week at Mar-a-Lago by white supremacist agitator Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West. CBS News political director Fin Gomez and Kevin Madden, a senior partner at Penta Group, join "Red and Blue" to discuss the fallout from the dinner.
CBS News

Supreme Court to hear Biden administration immigration case

The nation's highest court is being asked to decide how much leeway a president has on policy that hasn't been specifically spelled out by Congress. CBS News' John Dickerson speaks with James Romoser, editor of SCOTUSblog, about the facts of this case.
CBS News

Democrats eye ambitious targets during lame-duck session

Lawmakers are returning to Washingto for the final sprint before the end of the 117th Congress. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss Democrats' list of legislative items to complete before year's end.
CBS News

Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin dies at 61

Donald McEachin, the congressman representing Virginia's 4th congressional district, has died, according to a statement from his office. He was 61. "We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin," the representative's chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement. "Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first."
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

Hundreds of thousands vote early in Georgia Senate runoff

Early voting is underway in the Georgia runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Associated Press deputy Washington bureau chief Steven Sloan joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the larger effect of the race on Capitol Hill and the issues driving a record number of early voters to the polls.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

11/28: CBS News Prime Time

John Dickerson shows us why people are protesting against Xi Jinping in China, President Biden pleads with Congress to avert a rail shutdown, and Merriam-Webster's word of the year is "gaslighting."
CBS News

Transcript: Rep. James Clyburn on "Face the Nation," Nov. 27, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina that aired Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Right now I want to speak to House Majority Whip, Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn, who joins us from Santee, South Carolina, this morning. Congressman, it's good to have you on the program. I want to start with what has happened in the past two weeks, we've had these three mass shootings. Back in June, you helped to push through this bipartisan investment in shoring up red flag laws and background checks, $13 billion expansion. And yet, in Virginia, both of the gun buyers legally purchased their weapons allegedly, so did the one in Colorado, what does that tell you about the efficacy of the federal law?
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Native Americans disproportionately go missing, data show — and federal authorities are the ones who investigate

When tragedy strikes and a Native American is murdered or disappears on one of the 324 federally recognized reservations across the country, the majority of these cases are within federal jurisdiction, requiring federal law enforcement to investigate. And statistics show these communities see a disproportionate amount of violence and missing...
MONTANA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

574K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy