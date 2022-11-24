I pray for your peace and comfort through this terrible crisis dear lady. As a retired medic and one who once worked on his own 2 year old son, I ask God to hold you close to His heart and walk with you every step of your grief. Thank you dear lady for your service ... and now your sacrifice . . .
you and your family are in my prayers myself i am a rn in a small town where msny of the people i treated, i am now retired, were friends or fzmily members and it is hard but may god bless you and keep up the good work for you community needs strong people like you
lord please put tgis womans mind and geart at ease beacause her daughter is with u now please help her and soothe her heat in jeseus mighty name we all pray amen
Related
Alberta Paramedic Treated Her Own Daughter In Fatal Car Crash & It Was Her 'Worst Nightmare'
Paramedic treats fatally injured teenager at crash scene without realising it’s her daughter
Jason Myers’ heartbreaking final message about family posted days before meteorologist dies in Sky 3 helicopter crash
Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Mother Walks In On Daughter's Roommate Being Intimate In The Living Room, Then Gets An Angry Email From The Roommate's Parents!
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, 64, reveals she will undergo surgery to have 'large fibroid tumor' removed following misdiagnosis... 21 years after she suffered brain hemorrhage and stroke that almost killed her
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size
Mother, 40, warns others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after fire destroyed uninsured family home
Chilling Video Shows Ghost Of Patient Who Just Died Returning To Hospital
3-year-old girl puts preschooler in headlock because he asked her to marry him: 'I took him down'
Pit Bull Set on Fire After Two Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy to Death: Police
Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s 16-Year-Old Son Grayson Reportedly Suffers Serious Injuries in Car Crash
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 43