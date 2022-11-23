Read full article on original website
Asmodeous
4d ago
I'm sending a personal invitation for him to come here nd take care of the Russians and their collaborators here in the US
Gillihunter
4d ago
They should send the Russian soldiers a constant stream of vodka
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
Woman Details How Sister Was Publicly Executed for Speaking Against Russia
"Skadovsk is Ukraine!" the woman's sister yelled out before being allegedly abducted and executed by Ukrainian police officers collaborating with Russia.
UN reviewing video of captured Russian soldiers who appear to have been killed at close range, NYT reports
The United Nations is reviewing reports that Ukrainian soldiers may have executed 10 Russian prisoners of war.
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
theaviationgeekclub.com
USAF F-16 Viper pilot explains why the F-15E Strike Eagle can’t hold a candle to an F-22 Raptor in an up close and personal engagement
‘When fighting the F-22 Raptor, it’s usually everything I can do to stay alive. The F-15EStrike Eagle, by contrast, is very easy to fight,’ Rick Scheff, USAF F-16 Viper pilot. Developed to meet the US Air Force (USAF) requirement for air-to-ground missions, the F-15E Strike Eagle made its...
Decorated naval captain, 39, is removed from his post after bombarding female sailor with 'amorous and inappropriate texts' after booze-fuelled night out
A decorated naval captain has been removed from his post for allegedly bombarding a female sailor under his command with 'suggestive messages'. Commander Tom Knott MBE is said to have sent 'amorous and inappropriate texts' to a junior member of his ship's company and was removed as captain of HMS Trent over the weekend.
'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
Russian judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine in critical condition after being shot in ‘assassination attempt’
A RUSSIAN judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine is said to be in a critical condition after being shot in an assassination attempt. Alexander Nikulin is "fighting for his life" after being shot in Vuhlehirsk, eastern Ukraine, according to Russia's news agency, Tass. Cops said the gunmen were...
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
More than 3,500 Russian soldiers have called Ukraine's surrender helpline, official says
The "I Want to Live" surrender hotline has received 3,500 calls, an official told the Kyiv Post. The hotline allows people mobilized to fight in Ukraine to arrange to surrender once they get there. Both Russia and Ukraine have been criticized for ill-treatment of prisoners of war. More than 3,500...
Iranian drone advisers who were helping Russia bombard Ukraine were killed in Crimea, Kyiv official says
Ukraine's top security official confirmed Israeli reports that Iranian advisers helping Russians operate Shahed 'suicide' drones were killed in Crimea.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
A 1500-year-old version of the Bible claims that Jesus didn't get crucified
During an anti-smuggling operation in Turkey in the year 2000, an ancient version of the Bible was found that is speculated to be a copy of the Gospel of Barnabas. Religious organizations examined that book and confirmed that it was an original piece because it was written using gold lettering in the language of Aramaic, which was the native language of Jesus. This Bible is dated to be 1500 years old.
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The footage of the men, who appear to be soldiers, ignoring the person recording has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
Retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks discusses Russia increasing their cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea and what it means for Putin's war in Ukraine.
US Navy finds 'massive amount' of explosive material able to fuel over a dozen ballistic missiles on a fishing boat sailing from Iran
The ship was traveling along a route regularly used to transit weapons to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting against Yemen's government.
Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer
A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
