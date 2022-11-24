ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws sets $50,000 goal for Giving Tuesday

Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On November 29th, every dollar means more on Giving Tuesday. In honor of their 50 years of saving lives, Dorchester Paws is setting out to raise $50,000. The first $ 20,000 will be matched $ 1 for $1 due to donors Roger Wade and Scott...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Trident United Way aims to double the impact this Giving Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Giving Tuesday, Trident United Way has high expectations. The organization is looking to raise $100K in support of the 2-1-1 Helpline. The helpline provides families and individuals with critical resources. Last year they received 13,702 calls and gave a total of 24,286 referrals across...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Charleston Place

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Christmas season has begun in Charleston, and all it took was a flip of a switch!. A tree lighting ceremony, hot chocolate and cookies, Christmas carolers singing, and snowfall have transformed the Charleston Place into a winter wonderland. "Over 10,000 ornaments went into making...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

MUSC to participate in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the seventh consecutive year, the Medical University of South Carolina will participate in Giving Tuesday. The Global Day of Giving is held every year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. On Nov.29 MUSC alumni, faculty, staff, and friends will help fundraise for MUSC. All donations...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

'It's unexplained': Creepy Carolina explores USS Yorktown

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — From mysterious shadows to ghostly whispers- ever since the USS Yorktown was decommissioned and brought to Patriots Point in 1975, people have reported odd occurrences on board. "We always use the word 'unexplained,' and that's just what it is. It's unexplained," said Yorktown volunteer...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston-based Holocaust survivor and community leader Joe Engel passes away

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Jewish Federation announced the passing of beloved Joe Engel, a Holocaust survivor and community leader. Mr. Engel significantly impacted generations of people in the Jewish and Greater Charleston community. The funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 28, at Synagogue Emanu-El Cemetary on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ravenel man arrested after firing gunshots at deputies, CCSO says

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Ravenel man who fired gunshots after deputies knocked on his door during an investigation on Friday, Nov. 25. CCSO reported deputies responded before 7 p.m. to a caller who said her adult son had threatened her...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

