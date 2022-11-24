Read full article on original website
Dorchester Paws sets $50,000 goal for Giving Tuesday
Summerville, S.C (WCIV) — On November 29th, every dollar means more on Giving Tuesday. In honor of their 50 years of saving lives, Dorchester Paws is setting out to raise $50,000. The first $ 20,000 will be matched $ 1 for $1 due to donors Roger Wade and Scott...
Trident United Way aims to double the impact this Giving Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Giving Tuesday, Trident United Way has high expectations. The organization is looking to raise $100K in support of the 2-1-1 Helpline. The helpline provides families and individuals with critical resources. Last year they received 13,702 calls and gave a total of 24,286 referrals across...
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Charleston Place
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Christmas season has begun in Charleston, and all it took was a flip of a switch!. A tree lighting ceremony, hot chocolate and cookies, Christmas carolers singing, and snowfall have transformed the Charleston Place into a winter wonderland. "Over 10,000 ornaments went into making...
Family of missing woman Ruth Jenkins celebrates her 78th birthday in Pineville
For four months, Ruth Jenkins' family has been searching and praying for her return. “We’re doing everything we can whether it’s in prayer, or poster, we’re doing everything we can to bring her home," said Kimberly Jenkins, the daughter-in-law of Ruth Jenkins. Nov. 27 marked Jenkins' 78th...
The Coburg Cow 'Noel' is back for the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The famous Coburg Cow, Noel, is back up for the holidays!. Noel is Bessie's sister. Bessie will return after the New Year.
MUSC to participate in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the seventh consecutive year, the Medical University of South Carolina will participate in Giving Tuesday. The Global Day of Giving is held every year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. On Nov.29 MUSC alumni, faculty, staff, and friends will help fundraise for MUSC. All donations...
Dorchester Paws now accepting new forms of payment to make donations easier
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws announced its accepting new forms of payment such as Venmo, crypto, and pay later to make donations easier for donors. Cryptocurrency is nontaxable, meaning the donor will not owe capital gains tax on the appreciated amount. You can deduct the amount from your taxes.
Crash involving dump truck blocking traffic on Highmarket Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a dump truck is blocking traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said crews are on the scene at Highmarket Street and West Virginia Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while the westbound lane is...
Body recovered after stolen car drives into Ashley River Friday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday night, dive teams from numerous law enforcement departments located a deceased male in the Ashley River. Authorities had begun searching the river on Friday when a stolen car was pulled out near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston, North Charleston Police said.
Man pleads guilty, gets 45-year sentence for murder in N. Charleston Walmart parking lot
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Georgia pleaded guilty on Monday to the 2019 murder of a 27-year-old man in the parking lot of Walmart, according to the First Circuit Solicitor's Office. A murder trial for Ke’Various Sparks, 22, was scheduled to begin on Monday prior to...
'It's unexplained': Creepy Carolina explores USS Yorktown
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — From mysterious shadows to ghostly whispers- ever since the USS Yorktown was decommissioned and brought to Patriots Point in 1975, people have reported odd occurrences on board. "We always use the word 'unexplained,' and that's just what it is. It's unexplained," said Yorktown volunteer...
Woman suffers traumatic injuries in fall from deer stand in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman suffered traumatic injuries after falling 15 feet from a deer stand on Saturday. She was found about one-fourth of a mile into the woods off the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road, according to authorities. Firefighter-paramedics treated and immobilized the woman at...
Charleston-based Holocaust survivor and community leader Joe Engel passes away
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Jewish Federation announced the passing of beloved Joe Engel, a Holocaust survivor and community leader. Mr. Engel significantly impacted generations of people in the Jewish and Greater Charleston community. The funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 28, at Synagogue Emanu-El Cemetary on...
Savannah Hwy back open after downed powerlines cleared from intersection: CPD
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:35 p.m.): Police say the downed powerlines have been cleared the and intersection is fully open to traffic. Charleston Police say all lanes at the intersection of Wappoo and Savannah Highway are closed due to power lines down and blocking the road. Drivers...
Family, friends remember Charleston-based survivor of Holocaust, Auschwitz camp
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Full of life and love. It's how those who remember Holocaust survivor Joe Engel describe his life. Previous Coverage: Charleston-based Holocaust survivor and community leader Joe Engel passes away. Engel died on Saturday at 95 years old. On Monday, hundreds gathered to honor his memory.
Three shot inside vehicle traveling on Burnt Church Road Sunday morning, deputies say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported three people were injured after being shot inside a vehicle while driving on Burnt Church Road. Deputies said when emergency services arrived, a car was found on Anne Smith Drive, damaged from gunfire. BCSO reported three people inside...
Ravenel man arrested after firing gunshots at deputies, CCSO says
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Ravenel man who fired gunshots after deputies knocked on his door during an investigation on Friday, Nov. 25. CCSO reported deputies responded before 7 p.m. to a caller who said her adult son had threatened her...
