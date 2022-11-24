ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Carlisle finds postseason motivation on and off the field

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNPiP_0jLsQ8BC00

PRICE, Texas ( KETK ) — Motivation can be found in different places, and for the 2022 Carlisle Indians, it started with an early exit in last year’s playoffs and turned into a district championship and a trip to the third round this year.

“They had big expectations for this year, so they have definitely stepped up to that, and we’re proud of the work the guys have put in,” said head coach Clay Baker.

It also helps to have one of the most explosive offenses left in the playoffs, led by dual-threat quarterback Fernando Espinoza.

“It’s a blast calling plays when you’ve got guys like that, they make you look good as a play-caller sometimes when it’s not necessary the play that was drawn up that would have made it successful, it’s just a guy going out and making a play,” said Baker.

“I come out here every day, just talk to my guys every day, just keeping their head up, telling them it’s going to be alright,” said Espinoza.

Senior linebacker Alan Rocha’s battle for most of this season was to get back on the field after suffering a devastating injury in the 4th game of the year.

“I hyperextended my elbow, and I tore almost every ligament in my elbow, and they told me I wasn’t going to be back, but I ended up coming back,” said Rocha.

Now the Tribe turns their attention to their biggest test so far, a third-round showdown with unbeaten Lovelady, who have shut out both of their postseason opponents.

“When you get to this point, everybody you see is a good team, it’s more about taking care of yourself, making sure we eliminate any mistakes we had last week on either side of the ball and making sure we are playing our best ball this time of year,” said Baker.

The Indians know what lies ahead this Friday night, another obstacle, but as we’ve seen this season, they won’t be lacking when it comes to motivation.

Carlisle and Lovelady will square off Friday night at 7:00 at Westwood Panther Stadium in Palestine.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Game-winning catch propels Steel High to state semifinal

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — There have only a few games where Steel High has found themselves in a back and forth battle. In the PIAA Class 1A state semifinals, the Steamrollers were deadlocked with Northern Lehigh 35-35 with 27 seconds left in the game. Steel High drove down the field and with four seconds remaining, […]
STEELTON, PA
fastphillysports.com

PENN STATE MAY COME UP ROSES, BUT COTTON IS BEST BET!

LSU (No. 5), Clemson (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 9) all lost Saturday. So the Nits’ bowl game choices have been enhanced, with the Cotton Bowl the likeliest:. Matchup: At-large vs. highest-ranked Group of Five opponent. The Situation: This is Penn State’s most likely NY6 destination. The Lions’...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State in top 8 of AP, Coaches Polls

Penn State is ranked in the top eight of both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls. Coach James Franklin’s team is No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the Coaches. After its 35-16 win over Michigan State Saturday at Beaver Stadium, Penn State moved from No. 11 in the AP and 10 in the Coaches, the first time that its been ranked that highly in either of the two polls.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

McDevitt blanks Manheim Central for 16th district title

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Friday night featured a matchup between the top two teams in 4A District III, but Bishop McDevitt made sure there was a clear gap between them as the top seed and Manheim Central as the number two. The Barons held the Crusader offense scoreless in the first quarter, but a Marquese […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Missing person reported in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mad Moose Tavern in Harrisburg opening this week at familiar landmark bar

Adam Sturgis is getting some heat for tinkering with the name of a beloved, landmark Harrisburg tavern. On Nov. 25, the owner of Sturgis Speakeasy and McGrath’s Pub, both in Harrisburg, will open Mad Moose Tavern at the former Midtown Tavern at 1101 N. Second St. Earlier this fall, Sturgis bought the neighborhood bar from Sotirios Ntzanis, whose family operated it for two decades.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Teen Boy Dies in Harrisburg Shooting

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Police are investigating the death of a teen who was shot in Harrisburg Saturday. A city spokesman says he was 17; his name has not been released. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Third and Kelker streets in front of a church neighborhood center. No suspects have been arrested.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night

Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg’s Most Wanted

Allan David Dominguez is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Riot for his involvement in the assault on Lincoln Way W. on 11/07/2022. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch. Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://franklin.crimewatchpa.com/chambersburgpd/21193/warrants/dominguez-allan-david-aggravated-assault-riot. Daniel Morales-Lopez...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Rain, possible storms forecast to start for what appears to be seasonable week

Sunday appears to be the wettest day of the week, which is forecast to be fairly tranquil with the sort of temperatures you’d expect as the calendar transitions to December. Rain is predicted through mid-afternoon across central Pennsylvania, with the potential for thunderstorms from 3 to 7 p.m. Skies are forecast to begin clearing after that, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Rainfall totals could reach a half-inch as many people hit the road bound for home following the long Thanksgiving Day weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Two people shot, one fatally, in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — The mother of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning in Lancaster spoke to WGAL at the scene of the shooting. Amanda Brown said her son, Luis Sanchez, 29, was killed after being shot in the face, chest and leg in the vestibule of Prince of Subs restaurant on the 100 block of South Prince Street around 1:30 a.m.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Franklin County crash kills one

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County crash left one person dead on Nov. 19. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Edgar Polk, 69, from Shippensburg, was traveling eastbound on Upper Strasburg Road (SR 533) in Letterkenny Township when his car traveled off the roadway. Polk's 2009 Dodge Ram 1500...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy