The Albany Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 500 block of Flint Avenue Tuesday morning. The victim told police that he invited 24-year-old David Sweat, 39-year-old Joshua Hutto and Linda Presson into his apartment. Once in the apartment, the victim stated he was asked by the trio why he kept calling the police on a subject wanted by the police.

ALBANY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO