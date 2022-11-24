Read full article on original website
WALB 10
APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run on Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard. Police say they responded to the scene after a bicyclist and a pedestrian were crossing...
wfxl.com
Bicyclist, pedestrian recovering after being hit by vehicle in Albany
A man and a woman are recovering after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday. Albany police responded to the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard in reference to a pedestrian involved hit-and-run, just after 10:45 p.m. on November 26. Police say that a male bicyclist and a female pedestrian...
'Altercation' leads to northwest Albany shooting
ALBANY — Surprised clerks at the Homerun Foods store at 2722 Dawson Road told Albany police this week that Brandon Stroud came into the store with gunshot wounds to his leg and foot. Albany Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2700 block of...
WALB 10
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
WALB 10
2 siblings arrested in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two siblings have been arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting, according to the Cordele Police Department. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. The two siblings were arrested for shooting at each other after...
wfxl.com
Mitchell County woman arrested for arson, insurance fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that 67-year-old Linda Troendle, of Camilla, has been arrested for arson and insurance fraud. On October 6th, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in reference to a residential structure fire on Red Hill Road.
Albany police report fatal shooting, armed robbery
ALBANY — Albany police reported a fatal shooting and an armed robbery this week as gun violence continues to plague the city. An Albany Police Department news release said Larry Calloway, 39, of Albany was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the 800 block of Seventh Ave., when police responded to a reported shooting Wednesday around 12:34 a.m.
WALB 10
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.
WALB 10
Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Albany are mourning the loss of a young father who died Saturday night at one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Harvest Moon. The General Manager of Harvest Moon, 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, suffered a heart attack and died just before closing time. The...
WALB 10
Update: Car found in Smithville carjacking; suspects still wanted
SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary
ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.
wfxl.com
Cook County deputy stable after being hit during traffic stop on Interstate 75 Sunday
A Cook County deputy is recovering after being hit during a traffic stop Sunday. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, a deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401, near mile marker thirty-seven northbound when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
WALB 10
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
wfxl.com
Popular Albany restaurant closed Monday due to manager's death
Owners announced that Harvest Moon will be closed Monday to honor the memory of General Manager Jamie Lyon. The community is mourning the loss of 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, who died after a heart attack just before closing time on Saturday night. Restaurant owners Stewart Campbell and Bo Henry posted to...
wfxl.com
Trio wanted for holding an Albany man at gunpoint inside his home
The Albany Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 500 block of Flint Avenue Tuesday morning. The victim told police that he invited 24-year-old David Sweat, 39-year-old Joshua Hutto and Linda Presson into his apartment. Once in the apartment, the victim stated he was asked by the trio why he kept calling the police on a subject wanted by the police.
wfxl.com
Police: Two Fitzgerald men hiding in the woods were arrested for breaking into vehicles
The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the area of Clare Road, Tuesday morning in reference to vehicles being broken into. According to a Facebook post, officers say they were able to locate a suspect hiding in the woods and took him into custody. Another suspect was located nearby in a...
WALB 10
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station. The GBI said the investigation started into online activity and the “possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.”. Last minute shoppers take the stores in Tifton. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last-minute holiday shopping is here for many.
WALB 10
Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was shot in an incident that stemmed from an argument and the suspect shooter is wanted, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jerome Benning, 19, is wanted in connection to the shooting on aggravated assault and firearm possession charges. The shooting incident happened...
wfxl.com
Woman in custody facing charges for stealing clothes at Albany motel
A woman behind bars is facing new charges for stealing clothes. Albany police responded to the Econo Lodge, located in the 1500 block of Dawson Road, in reference to a burglary on Saturday. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that 37-year-old Captoria McClendon entered their room without...
