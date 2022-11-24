Read full article on original website
Mother confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter, starting fire to hide body, East Point police say
EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother confessed to starting a fire last week to conceal the death of her four-year-old child, East Point Fire Department officials said. Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, confessed to setting her apartment on fire at Brookfield Apartments on 3072 Washington Road to hide the body of her four-year-old daughter, officials told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
‘I don’t have him no more’: Family remembers 12-year-old killed in shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — There were waves of emotion during a Sunday night vigil for family and friends of 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Police told Channel 2 Action News that Charles was shot and killed Saturday on the 17th Street bridge. Charles had been caught up in a dispute between a group of friends.
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed in shooting at NW Atlanta boarding house
ATLANTA - A man has died in a shooting at a northwest Atlanta boarding home early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. at a boarding house on the 1800 block of Moore Street NW. According to investigators, the male victim got into a fight with someone...
fox5atlanta.com
Two shot, one dead in East Point, police confirm
EAST POINT, Ga. - A man was arrested on Sunday after East Point police said he shot two people in a shopping plaza earlier in the day. Witnesses said he pulled out the gun in the middle of an argument. One of those victims died, the other is recovering. Howard...
Woman dead after Monday morning crash near DeKalb middle school, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said one person was killed in a car crash Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News the crash took place at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning on Covington Highway near Bethune Middle School.
fox5atlanta.com
Young man shot, killed in Ellenwood
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are investigating a homicide they believe took place on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood. Officers said they were called to the scene on Nov. 25 around 6:53 p.m. That's when they said they found deceased 23-year-old Keelon Tate. He had been shot. Right now,...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman accused of stabbing husband to death during fight, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County woman is in custody accused of stabbing her husband to death in a domestic dispute Sunday night. According to the police, officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road to investigate reports of a person stabbed. Arriving...
fox5atlanta.com
One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
Man killed in NW Atlanta shooting by woman’s ex, police say
An argument over a woman led to a shooting early Monday morning that left a man dead, Atlanta police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of elementary school student killed, father hospitalized in attempted murder-suicide, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives are investigating after a man allegedly shot his wife before trying to take his own life. Police said the mother of an elementary school student died with the child in the home on Ivy Stone Trail in Buford. Police said the...
fox5atlanta.com
Family and friends hold vigil for 12-year-old shooting victim
Outrage is growing in the city of Atlanta after a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station claimed the life of 12-year-old Zyion Charles. His grandmother said he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies
ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
14 dead, 15 injured in metro Atlanta shootings, stabbings over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta police departments responded to 15 shootings and stabbings over a violent Thanksgiving weekend. Channel 2 Action News reported on the investigations that happened from Thursday morning through Sunday night. At least 14 people died and 15 others were injured, according to the combined numbers. Here...
fox5atlanta.com
20 to 30 people affected in two-alarm apartment fire in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has confirmed an apartment fire on Cityline Avenue in northeast Atlanta Monday evening. Responding firefighters who were at the scene within three minutes immediately upgraded the fire response to a second alarm. A two-fire alarm means authorities predicted the need for assistance from nearby departments.
Clayton County woman arrested on murder charge after husband’s stabbing
A Clayton County woman was arrested on a murder charge after police say she stabbed her husband to death Sunday evening at their apartment in Morrow.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
fox5atlanta.com
Family and friends plea for loved one to return home
Atlanta police have been searching for a Nicholas Bacchuber, a beloved family man who they say went missing while running errands Sunday. His family and friends fear he may have suffered a mental crisis.
WMAZ
No charges after homeowner shoots at group of attempted home invaders; 18-year-old dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police now believe four people were involved in a shooting in east Atlanta's Gresham Park neighborhood and that it started as an attempted home invasion. One person has since died in connection to the shooting, according to police. DeKalb County police said officers responded around...
fox5atlanta.com
Driver criminally charged in three-vehicle Marietta wreck
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is looking into a three-vehicle wreck that took place on Cobb Parkway South and Spinks Drive Saturday night. The driver responsible has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes. On Nov. 26, officials said 31-year-old Selvin...
