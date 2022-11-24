ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mother confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter, starting fire to hide body, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother confessed to starting a fire last week to conceal the death of her four-year-old child, East Point Fire Department officials said. Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, confessed to setting her apartment on fire at Brookfield Apartments on 3072 Washington Road to hide the body of her four-year-old daughter, officials told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in shooting at NW Atlanta boarding house

ATLANTA - A man has died in a shooting at a northwest Atlanta boarding home early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. at a boarding house on the 1800 block of Moore Street NW. According to investigators, the male victim got into a fight with someone...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two shot, one dead in East Point, police confirm

EAST POINT, Ga. - A man was arrested on Sunday after East Point police said he shot two people in a shopping plaza earlier in the day. Witnesses said he pulled out the gun in the middle of an argument. One of those victims died, the other is recovering. Howard...
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man shot, killed in Ellenwood

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are investigating a homicide they believe took place on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood. Officers said they were called to the scene on Nov. 25 around 6:53 p.m. That's when they said they found deceased 23-year-old Keelon Tate. He had been shot. Right now,...
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County woman accused of stabbing husband to death during fight, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County woman is in custody accused of stabbing her husband to death in a domestic dispute Sunday night. According to the police, officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road to investigate reports of a person stabbed. Arriving...
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies

ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

20 to 30 people affected in two-alarm apartment fire in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has confirmed an apartment fire on Cityline Avenue in northeast Atlanta Monday evening. Responding firefighters who were at the scene within three minutes immediately upgraded the fire response to a second alarm. A two-fire alarm means authorities predicted the need for assistance from nearby departments.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver criminally charged in three-vehicle Marietta wreck

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is looking into a three-vehicle wreck that took place on Cobb Parkway South and Spinks Drive Saturday night. The driver responsible has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes. On Nov. 26, officials said 31-year-old Selvin...
MARIETTA, GA

