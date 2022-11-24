Read full article on original website
Will Smith ‘completely understands’ if audiences avoid his films post Oscars slap
Will Smith says he “completely understands” if audiences aren’t ready to watch him on screen ahead the release of his first film since he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, but he hopes his actions won’t “penalise” the film, which is being released ahead of awards season.
‘Wednesday’ Showrunners Break Down Finale Twists, Tease Tyler’s Return and Reveal Season 2 Plans
SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 1 of “Wednesday,” now streaming on Netflix. Wednesday Addams cracked the case. Everyone’s favorite macabre teen made her triumphant return to screens in “Wednesday,” produced by Tim Burton, facing her toughest battle of all: high school at Nevermore Academy. The title character, played by Jenna Ortega, spends the majority of the Netflix series’ first season consumed by a murder mystery she believes herself to be at the center of that involves both Nevermore and Jericho, the town in which the school is located. In the season finale, it’s uncovered that Nevermore teacher Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci,...
Collin Gosselin: Mom Kate institutionalizing me left me ‘hopeless,’ in ‘dark place’
Collin Gosselin says his estranged mom’s decision to institutionalize him at 12 years old caused serious “damage” and left him in a “dark place.” The 18-year-old candidly discussed his experience at two “scary” facilities in a rare TV interview, sharing that he “learned a lot” about himself after Kate Gosselin sent him away. “I was in a dark place mentally,” Collin told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday. “I think being in a place like that does more damage than it helps you. “I spent my 13th and 14th birthday there, so I was young,” he continued. “I didn’t have a lot of life skills. I didn’t really know even...
Nick Holly, Manager and Co-Creator of ‘Sons & Daughters,’ Dies at 51
Nick Holly, a manager, writer and producer who co-created the ABC comedy series “Sons & Daughters,” died Nov. 21 of cancer in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, N.Y., Holly played lacrosse at Rutgers U., then moved to Hollywood where he got his start in the business in the CAA mailroom. He laster became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company Epiphany Alliance. In 2006, he teamed with his client Fred Goss to create the half-hour comedy “Sons & Daughters,” produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. He also managed a slate of writers...
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer of ‘Fame' and ‘Flashdance' Title Tracks, Dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983's “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63. Her...
