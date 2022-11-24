Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Fernando Cathedral Church announces return to full Communion tradition before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO – Sunday marks the first day of Advent, the first of four Sundays before Christmas. It is a special occasion for some because it is the first time at San Fernando Cathedral that many Catholics in San Antonio are being offered the full Blood of Christ Communion during mass since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSAT 12
Community, families remember victims of unsolved homicides during vigil
San Antonio – Saturday marks six years since Aaron Rocha was killed in a road rage incident. San Antonio police still have not found the person responsible for his death. Aaron’s mother, Lori Rocha, said he was in the car with friends heading home near Huebner and Lockhill-Selma Roads when a man in a gold four-door sedan fired several rounds, killing Rocha out of road rage.
San Antonio mother spreads awareness about mental health after teenaged son dies by suicide
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is spending the holidays without her son after he ended his own life one week ago. But t. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to heal but I know that I don’t care what it takes, I don’t care how many hours I spend, I don’t want anybody else to go through this again. It’s awful,” said Amy Grunder.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022
What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom quadruplex in Midtown
Like attic rooms? This apartment might be for you.
KSAT 12
Celebrate the holidays at Natural Bridge Caverns
Natural Bridge Caverns is decking its caverns with holiday décor for its annual Christmas at the Caverns. The holiday festivities run on weekends from Dec. 3 through Dec. 23 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road. The popular destination is offering a number of activities on weekends in December and...
A Texas father is raising money after his ex-girlfriend burned his house down because she was upset another woman answered his phone
"I never would have imagined me being a victim of such crimes, as we had only been in a relationship for a month," Tommy Garay wrote on GoFundMe.
KSAT 12
San Antonio civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca to be honored with street designation
SAN ANTONIO – Local civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca is set to be honored decades after her work and activism in San Antonio. On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, along with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute, announced they had recently co-wrote a council consideration request seeking the designation of a Memorial Way to commemorate the Tenayuca’s legacy.
KSAT 12
Children’s Ballet of San Antonio to perform The Nutcracker
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio will perform The Nutcracker this December. The production will be held on Dec. 9 and 10 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre at 900 E. Market St. Along with the show, a holiday market, festive makeovers, and desserts are available...
KSAT 12
‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, November 28, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, holiday cupcakes, gift ideas, winning recipes and decorating tips. Plus, we tell you how you can win free tickets to the Rotary Ice Rink this holiday season. Need a hand with your holiday decorations? Flawlessly Functional shows us some tips and tricks...
KSAT 12
Aunt stabs teenage nephew at West Side home, sending him to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teen has serious injuries after San Antonio police said he was stabbed by his aunt with a knife at a West Side home. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Fortuna Street, near Old Highway 90 West and Northwest 36th Street.
cohaitungchi.com
Things for Seniors to Do in Austin, Texas This Summer
Austin is a vibrant and growing city known for its unique culture, food, music and warm weather, making it a great place to retire. Querencia at Barton Creek, a senior living community in Barton Creek, Texas, is located amid the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of Travis County. While there is plenty to do on-site and nearby, our location also allows older adults to experience all the excitement of downtown Austin. And what’s more energizing than summertime in the city? In this article, we’ll highlight some of the seasonal events in the area and why our team and residents love Greater Austin summers so much.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
KSAT 12
Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays. The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time. The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through...
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
San Antonio's first in-person Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since 2019 draws thousands to dine or volunteer
SAN ANTONIO — Carla Starks was among the thousands of people who enjoyed a feast and festivities during the 43rd Annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. “It’s awesome. I love to dance, I love the music and I love the opportunity to share a meal with the family,” Starks said while sitting alongside her mom and dad.
KSAT 12
Potential victim of accused serial killer testifies against former Border Patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO – A prostitute whose terrifying encounter with a Border Patrol agent led to his arrest for the deaths of four women near Laredo testified against him Monday in a Bexar County courtroom. Erika Peña is a key witness for the prosecution in the trial of Juan David...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
