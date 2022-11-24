ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside County, IL

WQAD

'They're family' l Whiteside County forum raises awareness for groups helping Ukrainians find safer home

MORRISON, Ill. — Two Quad City area groups are lending a helping hand to those affected by the war in Ukraine. A forum was held in Whiteside County at Odell Public Library in Morrison, Sunday, Nov. 27. Topics covered were the ENGin program, a non-profit that pairs English speakers with Ukrainians for free online communication practice and cross cultural connections. The organization works with students ages 10-35.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KCAU 9 News

Iowa woman led chase, tried to kick trooper, affidavits allege

A 52-year-old Davenport woman is in custody after, Iowa State Police allege, tried to kick a trooper after a chase. Penny King faces felony charges of eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and assault on persons in certain occupations – intent of injury; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a […]
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Three Dixon Juveniles Charged With Arson and Criminal Damage to Property

Dixon Police say three juveniles of Dixon, Illinois, were arrested on the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue on Friday November 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The trio was arrested for Arson and Criminal Damage to Property caused by Fire. The juveniles were processed and released back to their parents.
DIXON, IL
KCAU 9 News

Iowa child had skin grafts after suffering burns, police allege

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (WHBF) — A 34-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Blue Grass are behind bars after police allege a child, who was not taken for treatment immediately, underwent skin grafts for third-degree burns. Janey Loper faces a felony charge of child endangerment – serious injury. Eugene White faces a felony charge of […]
BLUE GRASS, IA
WQAD

2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Mississippi River Trail to close Monday in Bettendorf and Riverdale

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Part of the Mississippi River Trail in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Riverdale, Iowa, will temporarily close on Monday, Nov. 28, for construction. The bike and walking path will close from 42nd Street at Duck Creek in Bettendorf to Bellingham Road in Riverdale, according to a statement from both cities. The path will be closed through Dec. 31, 2022.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Scott County finishes 3rd recounting of ballots

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Election officials in Scott County have been working hard since Election Day to make sure voters' voices are heard in the 2022 midterms, and they're finally done recounting ballots. Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced the completion of the recount Friday afternoon. “Thank you again...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
starvedrock.media

Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township

Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
PERU, IL
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Motorcyclist killed in Morrison crash

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Morrison, Ill., on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. At 1:32 p.m. that day, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office release.
MORRISON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
iheart.com

One Person Killed, Another Injured in Davenport Motorcycle Crash

(Davenport, IA) -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after two two motorcyclists hit a semi truck in Davenport. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 Saturday evening, as both motorcyclists were driving at a high rate of speed. Both were taken to an area hospital where one, a 37 year-old male, died of his injuries. The other motorcyclist's injuries were serious but not life threatening. The names of the drivers have not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Sycamore driver arrested after DUI crash

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school. DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven […]
SYCAMORE, IL
