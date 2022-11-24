ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Christmas lights reconnect friends after more than a decade

SPOKANE, Wash. – The day after Thanksgiving is notorious for bringing neighbors outside to decorate for the holidays, and this year, thanks to a set of Christmas lights, two families reunited after 13 years. How this happened is a unique story—one that reminds you just how small the world...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving meal with community

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, hundreds of people in the community were able to celebrate the holiday with others over a Thanksgiving meal. The Salvation Army of Spokane offered its annual Thanksgiving dinner to the community. Sometimes we take out favorite Thanksgiving meal for granted while others are not able to provide this meal for their families. People who came...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Light up the night with ice skating and hot chocolate!

SPOKANE, Wash. – Lace up your skates and watch the tree come alight downtown at the Numerica Skate Ribbon! It’s time for this year’s tree lighting ceremony!. If ice skating is not your thing, not to fear! There will be food trucks, live entertainment, and free hot chocolate courtesy of Starbucks.
SPOKANE, WA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spokane, WA

Spokane is the economic and cultural center of the Spokane metropolitan area, located in Spokane County, Washington. This vibrant and bustling city offers a great atmosphere to enjoy and relax at the same time. You’ll see natural sights and thriving entertainment districts you won’t find anywhere else. If...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

KREM Christmas at the MAC 2022 | How to register

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 and the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (The MAC) have teamed up to host KREM Christmas at the MAC. It's a celebration of lights, literacy, and history. This year, we are offering a free tour of the historic Campbell House (on the MAC...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park Trail of Lights running through end of year

SPOKANE, Wash.— The Holiday cheer keeps on coming in Spokane! Saturday night, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony lit up Riverfront Park near the Numerica Skate Ribbon. Starting Saturday, you can also enjoy a walk through a Winter Wonderland and experience the holiday lights this holiday season. Riverfront Park on Howard Street is hosting the Riverfront Trail of Lights. The Riverfront...
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Spokane?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
kmvt

Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
MOSCOW, ID
Ask Spokane

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Spokane?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood

MILLWOOD, Wash. – Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not...
MILLWOOD, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA

Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
SPOKANE, WA

