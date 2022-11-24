Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Christmas lights reconnect friends after more than a decade
SPOKANE, Wash. – The day after Thanksgiving is notorious for bringing neighbors outside to decorate for the holidays, and this year, thanks to a set of Christmas lights, two families reunited after 13 years. How this happened is a unique story—one that reminds you just how small the world...
Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving meal with community
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, hundreds of people in the community were able to celebrate the holiday with others over a Thanksgiving meal. The Salvation Army of Spokane offered its annual Thanksgiving dinner to the community. Sometimes we take out favorite Thanksgiving meal for granted while others are not able to provide this meal for their families. People who came...
You have one week to finish yard cleanup in Spokane before winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are a curbside yard and food waste customer in Spokane, you have one week to finish yard clean up before the City suspends collection services for the winter months. Spokane uses a solid waste system with the option to pick up your yard waste and food scraps at the curb of your home. If you...
Numerica Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park is packed with people as the City of Spokane gets ready for the Christmas season. People are getting into the Christmas spirit at the Numerica Tree Lighting Celebration. The celebration started at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon with people of all ages coming together to celebrate the Christmas season near the Numerica Skate Ribbon. The tree...
FOX 28 Spokane
Light up the night with ice skating and hot chocolate!
SPOKANE, Wash. – Lace up your skates and watch the tree come alight downtown at the Numerica Skate Ribbon! It’s time for this year’s tree lighting ceremony!. If ice skating is not your thing, not to fear! There will be food trucks, live entertainment, and free hot chocolate courtesy of Starbucks.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spokane, WA
Spokane is the economic and cultural center of the Spokane metropolitan area, located in Spokane County, Washington. This vibrant and bustling city offers a great atmosphere to enjoy and relax at the same time. You’ll see natural sights and thriving entertainment districts you won’t find anywhere else. If...
KREM
KREM Christmas at the MAC 2022 | How to register
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 and the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (The MAC) have teamed up to host KREM Christmas at the MAC. It's a celebration of lights, literacy, and history. This year, we are offering a free tour of the historic Campbell House (on the MAC...
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
Riverfront Park Trail of Lights running through end of year
SPOKANE, Wash.— The Holiday cheer keeps on coming in Spokane! Saturday night, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony lit up Riverfront Park near the Numerica Skate Ribbon. Starting Saturday, you can also enjoy a walk through a Winter Wonderland and experience the holiday lights this holiday season. Riverfront Park on Howard Street is hosting the Riverfront Trail of Lights. The Riverfront...
Does anyone ever experienced anything incredible paranormal in Spokane?
I love hearing such amazing stories or experiences from others. Such as creepy screams from the basement, doors slamming, windows opening and a woman's figure appearing on the stairs, etc. Did you guys have such a magical encounter anywhere in Spokane?
KHQ Right Now
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Spokane?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
kmvt
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
KREM
Winter Weather Advisory to start the week in Spokane with major snowstorm on the way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Spokane?
Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
Downtown Coeur d’Alene parade, tree lighting ceremony returns
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Christmas spirit is off to a bright start in the Inland Northwest. The 30th annual parade and tree lighting ceremony happened a few hours ago in Coeur d’Alene. The weather didn’t keep people away. Large crowds gathered to kick off the Christmas spirit together. “It’s not raining on my parade,” Lacy Garcia said. A parade...
FOX 28 Spokane
Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. – Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA
Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
