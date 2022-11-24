Baylor Bears (5-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2) BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Marquette and No. 7 Baylor face off. The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Marquette is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Bears are 0-0 on the road. Baylor averages 21.7...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO