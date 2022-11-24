Read full article on original website
No. 7 Baylor Bears to face Marquette Golden Eagles on the road
Baylor Bears (5-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2) BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Marquette and No. 7 Baylor face off. The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Marquette is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Bears are 0-0 on the road. Baylor averages 21.7...
Porterville Recorder
UT Martin takes home win streak into matchup with McNeese
McNeese Cowboys (2-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -8; over/under is 146. BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts McNeese looking to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Skyhawks have gone 3-0 at home. UT Martin is the top team in the OVC with 39.7 points...
